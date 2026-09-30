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Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Gets Trolled by Karl-Anthony Towns’ Father

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Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Miami Heat at Chase Center on January 19, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Amid training camps across the NBA, Jimmy Butler of the Golden State Warriors caught a stray from Karl-Anthony Towns‘ father.

Speaking to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Karl Towns Sr. discussed his son’s championship with the New York Knicks last season.

KAT was instrumental in the Knicks’ success, which ended a 53-year title drought. He has had a lot of doubters over the years, but Karl Sr. can’t help but troll Butler.

“It only hurt me as a father to hear people saying stuff that was negative that wasn’t true to bring him down,” Towns Sr. said. “But in the end, it all paid up. Jimmy ain’t got no championship. Karl bypassed him.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler
GettyJimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat defends against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Towns and Butler were teammates for one and a half seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017 to 2018.

Butler famously called KAT a loser after getting traded from Minnesota to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fast forward to 2026, and Towns is an NBA champion, while Butler is still seeking his first.

KAT on His Relationship With Jimmy Butler

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler
GettyJimmy Butler #23 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves talk to each other during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Universidade Center on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China.

In an appearance on Paul George’s podcast in May 2023, Karl-Anthony Towns opened up about his relationship with Jimmy Butler at that point.

Towns acknowledged that there was some heat during their time as teammates, but things were good between them.

“We had our differences, but we’ve seen each other at All-Stars and we’ve talked,” Towns said via Bleacher Report. “I’ve asked how his family was, he’s asked how my family was. I think we’re at a cool spot.”

KAT has already moved on to the New York Knicks, while Butler jumped from Philadelphia to the Miami Heat to now in Golden State.

But with Towns Sr.’s comments going viral, it wouldn’t be surprising if Butler tries to get some payback on the court.

Butler is currently recovering from a knee injury, but he’s on track to return this season.

The Warriors and Knicks will play against each other twice on January 6 in Golden State and on February 13 in New York.

Jimmy Butler Injury Update

Jimmy Butler
GettyJimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to his foul during a 119-109 Warriors win in the season opening game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking to reporters during media day, Jimmy Butler opened up about his recovery from a torn ACL. Butler was recently cleared to do on-court workouts, which is a positive sign for the Golden State Warriors.

“My testing numbers are staggering,” Butler said via Anthony Slater of ESPN. They’re off the charts. I’m ahead, so they say.”

Butler added that he’s already dunking during his workouts. He’s also excited about continuing his rehab and being able to play more basketball ahead of the new season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Gets Trolled by Karl-Anthony Towns’ Father

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