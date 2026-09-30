Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Gets Trolled by Karl-Anthony Towns’ Father

Amid training camps across the NBA, Jimmy Butler of the Golden State Warriors caught a stray from Karl-Anthony Towns‘ father.

Speaking to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Karl Towns Sr. discussed his son’s championship with the New York Knicks last season.

KAT was instrumental in the Knicks’ success, which ended a 53-year title drought. He has had a lot of doubters over the years, but Karl Sr. can’t help but troll Butler.

“It only hurt me as a father to hear people saying stuff that was negative that wasn’t true to bring him down,” Towns Sr. said. “But in the end, it all paid up. Jimmy ain’t got no championship. Karl bypassed him.”

Towns and Butler were teammates for one and a half seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017 to 2018.

Butler famously called KAT a loser after getting traded from Minnesota to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fast forward to 2026, and Towns is an NBA champion, while Butler is still seeking his first.

KAT on His Relationship With Jimmy Butler

In an appearance on Paul George’s podcast in May 2023, Karl-Anthony Towns opened up about his relationship with Jimmy Butler at that point.

Towns acknowledged that there was some heat during their time as teammates, but things were good between them.

“We had our differences, but we’ve seen each other at All-Stars and we’ve talked,” Towns said via Bleacher Report. “I’ve asked how his family was, he’s asked how my family was. I think we’re at a cool spot.”

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KAT has already moved on to the New York Knicks, while Butler jumped from Philadelphia to the Miami Heat to now in Golden State.

But with Towns Sr.’s comments going viral, it wouldn’t be surprising if Butler tries to get some payback on the court.

Butler is currently recovering from a knee injury, but he’s on track to return this season.

The Warriors and Knicks will play against each other twice on January 6 in Golden State and on February 13 in New York.

Jimmy Butler Injury Update

Speaking to reporters during media day, Jimmy Butler opened up about his recovery from a torn ACL. Butler was recently cleared to do on-court workouts, which is a positive sign for the Golden State Warriors.

“My testing numbers are staggering,” Butler said via Anthony Slater of ESPN. They’re off the charts. I’m ahead, so they say.”

Butler added that he’s already dunking during his workouts. He’s also excited about continuing his rehab and being able to play more basketball ahead of the new season.