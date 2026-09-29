Warriors Get New Jimmy Butler Return Update Ahead of Season

Jimmy Butler made clear at Golden State Warriors media day Monday that his ACL recovery hasn’t shaken his confidence, and it won’t change how he plays once he’s back.

Butler Confident in His Rehab Progress

Butler tore his right ACL last January and remains without a firm return timeline, though the Warriors hope to have him back early in 2027. Eight months removed from surgery, he’s currently limited to light on-court work, shooting, dribbling and passing at around three-quarter speed. Still, he sounded upbeat about where his body stands. “My testing numbers are staggering, they’re off the charts. I’m ahead, so they say,” Butler told Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Butler also revealed a small but encouraging milestone in his recovery. “I can dunk a basketball, in case anybody wants to know,” he said. “I’m very excited about that. It’s still a process, but at least I get to play basketball a little bit now.”

Butler Says He’s Not Changing His Style

Despite his age and the severity of the injury, Butler was adamant he has no plans to alter his approach once he’s cleared. He addressed the idea directly when asked, according to reporter Aly. “No. I’m not altering nothing. I don’t care what nobody say,” Butler said. “It goes back to this turnover thing when I always tell Steph and Dray, if I’m up there, throw the ball, just because I really think I’m a wide receiver… I’m still gonna run in there and run into people, get fouled, I’ll shoot .5 more threes, but I’m gonna get back to being exactly who I am, that’s what gotten me to this point. I ain’t changing.”

Butler also promised his game will look just as sharp once healthy, if not sharper. “Whenever I’m ready to go, I promise you I’m coming back and it’s going to be… I think it’s going to be really eye-popping for everybody how I’m still going to be nice. Probably nicer, honestly,” Butler said.

What Butler’s Return Means for the Warriors

Golden State remembers exactly what Butler’s presence meant the first time around, posting a 23-8 record after acquiring him in February 2025. General manager Mike Dunleavy acknowledged the team will start this season without both Butler and Moses Moody available. “We’re going to have to start the season off with a little bit behind the 8-ball with Jimmy and Moses out,” Dunleavy said. “They will not be ready for opening night, which we all kind of knew.”

In the meantime, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg figures to fill some of the void at forward, bringing a similarly versatile offensive skill set at a slightly larger frame. Butler, for his part, made clear he’s eager to get back to competing alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. “I want to hoop now,” Butler said. “I want to go out there and compete with my guys, with Dray, be Robin again to Steph’s Batman.”