Warriors Owner Sends Bold Message on Young Rumored Trade Target

It’s been quite a summer for Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, and that was even well beyond what he was able to do on the floor. In the past month, the Warriors have shed two future Hall of Fame guards who were on the 2023-24 roster, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul. In doing so, the team opened a clear path for a much, much bigger role for Podziemski, coming off an impressive rookie year.

Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season, making 45.4% of his shots and 38.5% of his 3-pointers. He is 6-foot-5 and a natural shooting guard, though he has the ballhandling and playmaking ability to be a point guard, and frequently handled the off-guard role alongside star Stephen Curry.

He quickly became a favorite of coach Steve Kerr. But more important, he impressed team owner Joe Lacob.

Speaking on NBA TV this week from the Las Vegas Summer League, Lacob raved about Podziemski.

“Oh my God, he was a revelation to be quite honest,” Lacob said of the No. 19 pick in the 2023 draft. “I mean, he was All-Rookie team, Top 5 in the league.”

Brandin Podziemski, ‘Future All-Star’?

But Lacob went on to make a pretty bold declaration about Podziemski and where he could stand in the league within the next few years.

“He started a whole bunch of games for us,” Lacob said. “Steve had troubles getting him off the floor, he was so good. He does so many things well, he’s ultra confident, he’s got an NBA body, he can get to wherever he wants. Obviously, he can shoot threes, he can drive, he can pass. I mean, what can’t he do? We are really excited. We think we’ve got a future All-Star, we really do.”

Podziemski has certainly had a promising summer. He competed with the USA Select team for USA Basketball in Las Vegas, one of the players Team USA scrimmaged against to get ready for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

He went back to play one game with the Warriors summer league bunch in the California Classic, then lit up his two appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists, going 7-for-14 on 3-point tries.

Warriors Trade Could Center Around Youngster

Podziemski’s play last year is one reason the Warriors were not too concerned about losing both Paul and Thompson for 2024-25. Had they brought back either player—or both—they would have had to accept being bumped back in the rotation behind Podziemski, who is the odds-on favorite to start at shooting guard this season.

Podziemski spoke about his summer goals earlier this month.

“Just kinda taking my game to the next level,” he said. “I think last year, I tried to play a role in Summer League of showing Steve and the front office that I could fit into our system as the Warriors. But I think this year it’s just, how I can maximize my touches, be as efficient as I can. Make the guys around me better.

“Obviously not having Chris (Paul) any more, we need someone to step up and fill in that role, and I think I can do it.”

Podziemski has also been the focus of intense trade rumors around the NBA. The Warriors, who are pursuing a trade for Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen, are highly unlikely to trade promising forward Jonathan Kuminga. But Utah would insist on Podziemski being in a deal.

Perhaps Lacob was hyping up his youngster to help boost his trade value. More likely, though, the fact is that Podziemski could well be an NBA All-Star soon.