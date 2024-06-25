NBA Insider Shares New Info on Jonathan Kuminga & Moses Moody Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors are once again at the forefront of trade rumors after falling in the play-in tournament to the Sacramento Kings. Golden State won the NBA title in 2022, but have won just one playoff series since. Now, the Dubs are likely going to look to add an impact player to help them get back to the finals.

A few players in particular are likely off limits in trade negotiations, though: power forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody. Monte Poole of NBC Sports is the latest insider to weigh in on the situation.

“The Warriors have exhibited no desire to part with Kuminga, and their same intent has been applied to Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis,” Poole wrote on June 24.

NBC Sports Isn’t Only Outlet to Weigh in on Possibility of Warriors Trading Jonathan Kuminga

The seventh overall pick for the Dubs in the 2021 NBA draft, the 21-year-old Kuminga is coming off the best season of his young career. In 74 games last season, he had career highs in points (16.1), rebounds (4.8) and assists (2.2). With those stats, it’s no surprise the Dubs want to keep him around.

Plus, the Warriors have a ton of draft capital to offer. Golden State has five future first-round picks in addition to four future second rounders, per Bleacher Nation.

“They have a pretty good set of assets,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said about the Dubs on 95.7 FM’s The Game. “There’s some other good young players on the team outside a Kuminga. They have draft picks, they have Wiggins, they have Gary Payton II, they have a lot of options there, they have a lot of optionality and decent contracts. And then there’s also the blue chip, which is Chris Paul.”

With healthy draft capital and Paul as a likely trade piece, it’s no surprise Golden State would like to keep Moody around, as well. The 22-year-old shooter also had a career year last season, netting 8.1 points and hauling in 3.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per contest.

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Mentioned As Possible Trade Option for Warriors

“The Warriors seem firmly committed to maximizing the next two seasons, with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, as well as coach Steve Kerr, all under contract. With or without Klay Thompson, that’s not a core built for a long future,” Poole also reported, adding:

“That’s why such players as Paul George and Jimmy Butler, both into their 30s, invite intriguing speculation for a Golden State team holding two future first-round draft picks.”

Butler is an interesting name, as the six-time All-Star is one name that keeps getting mentioned as a player who will likely be traded this offseason.

Around this time last year, the Dubs acquired veteran point guard Paul from the Washington Wizards, sending guard Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, in addition to multiple future draft picks to Washington.

While there were whispers the Warriors wanted to part ways with Poole for months before he was actually traded, there hasn’t been near as much talk around Kuminga this year. Things could change, of course, but as of now, it would be a surprise if Golden State moved the young forward.