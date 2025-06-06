Warriors Insider Drops Clue About Young Star’s Future

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly “very likely” to keep Jonathan Kuminga, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

But if you think that closes the book on the Kuminga conversation—think again.

As Golden State navigates the aftermath of a bittersweet 2024-25 season, their future increasingly hinges on Jonathan Kuminga, who has grown into a divisive figure among fans. You’re either helping to pack his bags or arguing he’s never been given a proper runway.

Warriors’ Offseason Starts and Ends With Kuminga

The team’s playoff hopes crumbled when Stephen Curry suffered an untimely injury, just as the Warriors had gone all-in by acquiring Jimmy Butler. The sudden collapse has forced Golden State into an offseason full of difficult decisions—and Kuminga is right in the middle of them.

In the four playoff games Curry missed against the Timberwolves, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points off the bench. But those sparks of promise came after a regular season that left many frustrated.

His points (15.3), rebounds (4.6), FG% (45.4), and 3P% (30.5) all regressed from the previous year.

So who’s at fault—Kuminga, or a system that hasn’t prioritized his development?

The Kuminga Conundrum: Pay Him or Trade Him?

ESPN’s Bobby Marks put it bluntly during his recent appearance on Willard & Dibs:

“It all depends on Kuminga. He basically controls free agency in Golden State… If they sign him to a contract and bring him back, then that’s really it as far as what they can do in the offseason.” (via Willard & Dibs)

As a restricted free agent, Kuminga has a few options. One is signing a long-term deal with the Warriors. Another is agreeing to an offer sheet elsewhere, which the team can choose to match. He could also be involved in a sign-and-trade. Lastly, there’s the $7.9 million qualifying offer, which would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer. That outcome, however, is highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, Golden State’s salary cap is already weighed down by commitments to Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green, pushing the total over $140M. Keeping Kuminga further limits their flexibility.

Warriors Must Choose: Bet on Kuminga or Go All-In on the Core

Kuminga is about to enter his fifth NBA season, and the clock is ticking. The Warriors now face a clear dilemma: bet on Kuminga’s long-term ceiling, or flip him for a player who better fits the win-now timeline of Curry, Butler, and Draymond.

He’s still just 22, but the Warriors are operating on borrowed time with their aging core. Another misstep and the window might slam shut.

Golden State’s front office appears inclined to keep Kuminga. But until his future is decided, the rest of the Warriors’ offseason plans are on pause.

And whatever happens—make no mistake—it all starts with Kuminga.