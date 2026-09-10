Jonathan Kuminga Appears to Take Subtle Shot at Steph Curry After Warriors Exit

Jonathan Kuminga has yet to practice with LaMelo Ball, but he has already delivered a compliment that caught the attention of Golden State Warriors fans.

During his introductory media availability with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kuminga was asked what excited him about playing alongside Ball. The former Warriors forward pointed to what he observed while watching his new point guard work out one day earlier.

“I was watching him work out yesterday,” Kuminga told reporters in Minnesota. “I was watching him doing certain things, and just the way he passed the ball, it’s incredible.”

Kuminga then made the sweeping claim that raised eyebrows in the Bay Area.

“I play with so many point guards in my career, but I never played with somebody that could pass as good as LaMelo,” Kuminga said. “I think I’m looking forward to it, and I’m excited.”

The remark was clearly intended as praise for Ball, but some fans interpreted it as a subtle shot at Steph Curry.

The comment quickly divided NBA fans on social media. One declared it a “DIRECT SHOT AT 30,” referring to Curry’s jersey number. Another questioned how Kuminga could overlook Chris Paul, while a contrasting response argued, “He not wrong this not a Steph diss.”

The split reaction captured the ambiguity of Kuminga’s words. He never mentioned Curry or directly criticized his former teammate, but the breadth of his claim naturally invited comparisons with the decorated point guards from his Warriors tenure.

Jonathan Kuminga Sees Opportunity With LaMelo Ball

Kuminga spent his first 4½ NBA seasons playing beside Curry. He also shared Golden State’s backcourt with Paul, one of the most accomplished passers in league history, during the 2023-24 season.

Ball and Curry operate differently as offensive engines.

Curry’s playmaking is amplified by his shooting range, constant movement and ability to distort a defense without possessing the ball. He averaged 6.3 assists over his first 17 seasons and owns the Warriors’ career record with 6,743.

Ball is a more traditional table-setter. He manipulates defenders with his handle, pushes the pace and attempts passes few players can see, much less complete.

The 24-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds across 72 games last season. Charlotte traded Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota for Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three first-round swaps and three second-round selections.

Ball’s creativity could unlock one of Kuminga’s most dangerous traits once the new teammates begin practicing and playing together. Few forwards his size run the floor with his combination of speed, strength and vertical explosion.

Warriors Never Found Consistent Kuminga Role

The perceived slight resonated because Kuminga’s Warriors departure followed years of fluctuating minutes and an uncertain role.

Golden State drafted him seventh overall in 2021, but his physical gifts never translated into the stable, featured position he wanted. The Warriors eventually traded Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porziņģis in February.

Kuminga appeared in 16 regular-season games for Atlanta, averaging 12.2 points, before reaching free agency. He then signed a two-year, $12.4 million contract with Minnesota.

He is expected to join a starting lineup featuring Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. That configuration should give Kuminga opportunities to run, cut and attack openings without creating every chance himself.

Calling the comment an intentional Curry jab would stretch beyond the evidence. Kuminga was describing Ball’s passing, not reviewing his relationship with Golden State.

Fans nevertheless heard a comparison. Before even holding his first Timberwolves practice, Kuminga had already said Ball could provide something he believes he has never experienced.