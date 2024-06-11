Warriors Trade Proposal Would Add Former MVP for Jonathan Kuminga Package

Stephen Curry will turn 37 during the 2024-25 NBA season, which could lead the Golden State Warriors to potentially go all in this offseason to maximize their championship window. In a proposed trade from Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, they’d be doing just that, moving Jonathan Kuminga and more to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant.

Warriors would get: Durant

Suns would get: Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, 2025 first-round pick

“The Warriors, long among the leaders in skyrocketing payroll figures, actually have more flexibility than the Suns, who are currently being strangled by the second apron,” Hughes wrote in his June 11 article exploring NBA trade ideas. “What’s more, the Dubs might have more win-now urgency than Phoenix because of the two years remaining on franchise icon Stephen Curry’s contract.

“This deal would give the Suns immediate three-and-D help from Wiggins, a cheaper alternative to Jusuf Nurkić at center, a potential star in Kuminga, cash savings and actual draft equity—all for a player entering his age-36 season.” Kevin Durant and Draymond Green Have an Interesting Relationship

Durant and Draymond Green had altercations when Durant was with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2019. Durant even said in 2019 that an altercation with Green was one of the many factors that led him to leave the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN.

“I mean, your teammate talked to you that way, you think about it a bit,” Durant said. “But … we talked about it, but definitely [it was a factor], for sure, I’m not going to lie about it.”

However, things seem to be getting better between the two, as Green said, “he’s one of the best we’ve ever seen” on an Episode of “7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.”

“I respect KD as a basketball player,” Green said in March. “He’s one of the best we’ve ever seen, and that’s kind of where it’s at. I got no ill will. I actually got nothing but love for KD, actually. But love is love. You know what I’m saying, my love? Like, if I got love for you, my love just don’t fade. … If I got love for you, I got love for you, and I got love for K. That ain’t going nowhere. You know what I’m saying?”

Durant Is Still One of the Best Scorers in the NBA

Despite being 35 years old, the 2013-14 Most Valuable Player is still one of the best scorers in the NBA. In the 2023-24 season, playing the most games he has in a season since leaving the Golden State Warriors, Durant averaged 27.1 points and shot 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range on 5.4 attempts per game.

It might look different because Curry and Durant are older, but the duo would still be one of the most dynamic in the NBA. Even at this stage of their careers, they attract a defense’s attention. That could help both of them put up big scoring numbers and improve a Warriors offense that already had the ninth-best offensive rating in the NBA last season.

Moving Kuminga would hurt in the immediate and future, but landing Durant could help the Warriors win a championship next season. If they’re looking to capitalize on Curry still playing elite basketball, this could be a move that helps them win their fifth championship since 2015.