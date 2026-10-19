Former Golden State Warriors Forward Becomes Free Agent, Linked to Overseas Move

On Friday, the Orlando Magic parted ways with multiple players, including Kevin Knox II.

Knox, a former forward for multiple teams, including the Golden State Warriors, was one of the players waived. He’s eligible for a $91,000 bonus if he stays with the Magic’s NBA G League affiliate for at least 60 days.

However, it seems like Knox is garnering interest overseas.

Kevin Knox Linked to Overseas Move

According to Alex Molina of EuroHoops, Spanish club Unicaja Malaga is reportedly interested in signing Kevin Knox II. Molina explained that Unicaja is looking for reinforcements after an injury to starting power forward Tyson Perez.

“This development opens the door for a potential move to European basketball, with the Malaga-based club considering his addition to the roster following a serious injury to Tyson Perez, who recently underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon,” Molina wrote.

Knox has no experience playing outside the NBA. But if he decides to join Unicaja, he will team up with a couple of players with NBA experience in Willy Hernangomez and Ignas Brazdeikis. He’s familiar with Brazdeikis since they were teammates with the New York Knicks for two seasons.

Knox has not played an NBA game since the 2024-25 season, when he was with the Golden State Warriors. He appeared in 14 games for the Warriors, averaging 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds.

The 27-year-old spent all of last season with the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League. He averaged 21.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 39 games.

Knox’s NBA Career

After a standout freshman season at Kentucky, Kevin Knox II entered the 2018 NBA Draft. The New York Knicks selected Knox ninth overall and gave him free rein as a rookie.

Knox averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists as a rookie. He struggled with his shot, which was understandable as a rookie.

However, that was the highest of Knox’s career since he didn’t earn the trust of then-Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. His production went down until he became a journeyman. He also suited up for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

Knox could continue his career in the NBA G League or possibly experience European basketball. The competition is different there, plus the league is set to launch NBA Europe next year.