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Former Golden State Warriors Forward Becomes Free Agent, Linked to Overseas Move

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Kevin Knox II, Golden State Warriors
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: Kevin Knox II #31 of the Golden State Warriors tries to get past OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks in the first half at Madison Square Garden on March 04, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Orlando Magic parted ways with multiple players, including Kevin Knox II.

Knox, a former forward for multiple teams, including the Golden State Warriors, was one of the players waived. He’s eligible for a $91,000 bonus if he stays with the Magic’s NBA G League affiliate for at least 60 days.

However, it seems like Knox is garnering interest overseas.

Kevin Knox Linked to Overseas Move

Kevin Knox II
GettyKevin Knox II #24 of the Orlando Magic poses during the 2026 Orlando Magic Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center on September 28, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

According to Alex Molina of EuroHoops, Spanish club Unicaja Malaga is reportedly interested in signing Kevin Knox II. Molina explained that Unicaja is looking for reinforcements after an injury to starting power forward Tyson Perez.

“This development opens the door for a potential move to European basketball, with the Malaga-based club considering his addition to the roster following a serious injury to Tyson Perez, who recently underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon,” Molina wrote.

Knox has no experience playing outside the NBA. But if he decides to join Unicaja, he will team up with a couple of players with NBA experience in Willy Hernangomez and Ignas Brazdeikis. He’s familiar with Brazdeikis since they were teammates with the New York Knicks for two seasons.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors, Kevin Knox II
GettyPaolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket against Kevin Knox II #31 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Kia Center on February 27, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

Knox has not played an NBA game since the 2024-25 season, when he was with the Golden State Warriors. He appeared in 14 games for the Warriors, averaging 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds.

The 27-year-old spent all of last season with the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League. He averaged 21.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 39 games.

Knox’s NBA Career

Kevin Knox II
GettyKevin Knox II #20 of the New York Knicks reacts to a missed shot in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on January 22, 2020 in New York City.

After a standout freshman season at Kentucky, Kevin Knox II entered the 2018 NBA Draft. The New York Knicks selected Knox ninth overall and gave him free rein as a rookie.

Knox averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists as a rookie. He struggled with his shot, which was understandable as a rookie.

However, that was the highest of Knox’s career since he didn’t earn the trust of then-Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. His production went down until he became a journeyman. He also suited up for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

Knox could continue his career in the NBA G League or possibly experience European basketball. The competition is different there, plus the league is set to launch NBA Europe next year.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Former Golden State Warriors Forward Becomes Free Agent, Linked to Overseas Move

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