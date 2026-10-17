Former Knicks Lottery Pick Suffers Fresh Setback Ahead of New Season

With the 2026-27 NBA season fast approaching, teams around the league are finalizing their rosters, leaving several players facing uncertain futures, including former New York Knicks lottery pick Kevin Knox II.

On Friday, October 16, the Orlando Magic announced that Knox was among three players waived ahead of the new campaign.

The 27-year-old had signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Orlando and could now join the organization’s G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, as he looks to revive his NBA career.

Former New York Knicks Lottery Pick Waived by Orlando Magic

Should Knox join Osceola and remain with the team for at least 60 days, he could qualify for an Exhibit 10 bonus worth up to $91,000, in addition to his standard G League salary.

The 6-foot-8 forward made four preseason appearances for Orlando, averaging 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game.

Since entering the NBA as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Knox has struggled to establish a consistent role at the highest level.

The Knicks selected him out of Kentucky, and he spent three-and-a-half seasons in New York before embarking on a journey across several NBA franchises.

Since leaving the Knicks in 2022, Knox has spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, and Golden State Warriors.

Across 320 NBA appearances during his career, he has averaged 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range.

In recent years, Knox has turned to the G League in an effort to rebuild his reputation and earn another opportunity at the NBA level.

Stints with the Rip City Remix in 2023-24 and Santa Cruz Warriors in 2024-25 helped him secure a return to the NBA with Golden State.

During that period, Knox averaged more than 20 points and eight rebounds per game in the G League while shooting close to 40.0% from beyond the arc.

His impressive production demonstrated that he could still contribute at a high level, even if securing a permanent NBA role remained a challenge.

Knox Continues to Dominate G League Despite NBA Struggles

Knox made 14 NBA appearances for the Warriors to close out the 2024-25 season before returning to the G League with the Windy City Bulls last season.

Across 39 appearances, the former lottery pick continued his impressive form, averaging 21.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 combined steals and blocks.

He also shot an outstanding 41.4% from three-point range, further highlighting his offensive capabilities.

Since 2023, Knox has made 78 G League appearances, averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Those numbers suggest Knox has little left to prove at the developmental level, although translating that success into a sustained NBA opportunity has proved difficult.

The former top-10 pick finds himself in a frustrating position, consistently producing impressive numbers in the G League without managing to secure a lasting role in the NBA.

However, at just 27 years old, Knox still has time to change that narrative.

A potential move to Osceola would give him another opportunity to showcase his scoring ability within the Magic organization and potentially earn an NBA call-up during the season.

Should another NBA opportunity fail to materialize, Knox could eventually explore opportunities overseas, having spent his entire professional career in the United States.

His combination of NBA experience, size, and proven G League production could make him an attractive option for international clubs.