Steve Kerr Favorite Generating Trade Buzz Amid Warriors Losing Slump

As the Golden State Warriors mull their next move amid their recent slide in the standings, veteran center Kevon Looney is generating trade buzz, BA insider Jake Fischer reported on “The Stein Line” Substack newsletter on December 19.

“After swiftly addressing its need for a secondary scorer behind Stephen Curry with Sunday’s acquisition of Dennis Schröder, Golden State is still evaluating its own center rotation, sources say. The Warriors have famously filled minutes with defensive savant Draymond Green at the five spot. And while Steve Kerr is known to hold a great affinity for Kevon Looney, Golden State’s veteran center has garnered plenty of early interest from around the league, sources say, as the Warriors consider whether or not to add another piece to a rotation that also features standout sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis,” Fischer wrote.

Looney, 28, is a key member of the Warriors’ last three championship teams. He is on an expiring $8 million contract this season.

The Warriors have a 1-4 record when Looney is their starting center this season. The 10-year NBA veteran is leading the team in rebounding with 7.5 per game while adding 5.2 points and 1.8 assists in 16.4 minutes.

Kevon Looney Was on the Trade Block

The Warriors shopped Looney around last season when they explored trading for a new center ahead of last February trade deadline, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“The Warriors have explored the center market. Could Wendell Carter Jr. be obtained from the Orlando Magic? Atlanta’s Clint Capela is reportedly available. Is Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton worth the price it’d take to get him and whatever contract he’d command in free agency this summer?” Slater wrote on January 30.

But among those three centers, only Capela is available. The 30-year-old Capela is owed $22.3 million this year. He is also on an expiring deal like Looney.

Capela can add another dimension to the Warriors’ offense, which Looney lacks — being a lob threat for Curry and Schröder.

The Warriors would have to add more salaries if they swap Looney for Capela. The Hawks center is also one of the best rebounding big men in the league. He led the NBA in rebounding with 14.3 per game in 2020-21. He was also the league’s top offensive rebounder last season, with 4.6 per game.

Worst Steph Curry Game Led to Worst Warriors Loss This Season

Curry had the worst game of his career in the Warriors’ embarrassing 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, December 19, which spoiled Schröder’s debut.

The Warriors superstar was held without a field goal for the first time in his career as he finished with two points (scored on free throws) as he went 0-of-7 from the field.

Curry also had the worst net rating among the Warriors in the rout with -42. Green followed suit with -41 as the veteran forward did not produce any stat except for four turnovers in 19 minutes.

Schröder had a nightmare debut, scoring just five points on 2-of-12 shooting and was -34 in the game.

The Warriors are now 2-8 in their last 10 games and have dropped their last three to slide to 10th place in the Western Conference with a 14-12 record.