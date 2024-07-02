Klay Thompson Called Out for Antics After $50 Million Deal

Klay Thompson’s move to the Dallas Mavericks has revealed some intriguing details about his tenure with the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson will go down as a legend with the franchise. But there appears to have been some tension over his antics during his time with the Warriors, particularly during his final season with Golden State.

Jason Dumas of KRON4 News revealed that Thompson’s attitude created an uncomfortable situation for the Warriors.

“Klay has been equally as exhausting behind the scenes. It’s not as loud. It’s not as loud because it’s not you stomping on someone’s chest,” Dumas said during an interview on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area. “If he’s slamming stuff on the bench and sulking, and doing that on the court, how do you think it is in practice? How do you think it is in the locker room? It has been uncomfortable — it has. It just doesn’t come out as loudly as Draymond Green.”

According to reports, the Warriors offered Thompson a two-year, $48 million extension last offseason. He turned it down and bet on himself, but he did not have a solid season. Thompson struggled mightily at times and averaged 17.9 points.

Thompson’s deal with the Mavericks is worth $50 million over three years.

Klay Thompson’s Relationship Deteriorated With Warriors

Dumas is not alone in acknowledging the tension between Thompson and the Warriors. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thompson’s relationship with the team deteriorated last season.

“In the final season of Thompson’s remarkable 13-year Warriors career, his relationship with the franchise became increasingly strained over contract discussions and his looming free agency. His departure became more and more likely as the season progressed,” Wojnarowski said. “His unhappiness grew as his role with the team fluctuated throughout the season — punctuated by him being pulled from the closing lineup in early February and moving to a bench role later that month.”

Thompson spent 11 seasons with the Warriors and was a core part of their dynasty. He played a key role as Golden State reeled off four NBA championships. He made five All-Star teams and earned a reputation as one of the best sharpshooters in the league.

Thompson averaged 19.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game with the Warriors. He has shot 41.3% on his 3-pointers during his career.

Warriors Plan to Retire Klay Thompson’s Jersey

Despite how things ended, the Warriors still plan to honor Thompson once his playing days are wrapped up. The Warriors addressed Thompson’s departure with a statement on Monday, July 1.

“The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized,” the statement said. “His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career.

“Klay’s legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his No. 11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty — himself included.”

The Warriors got two second-round draft picks for Thompson in a three-team sign-and-trade, while the Hornets received shooting guard Josh Green.