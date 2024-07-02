Warriors Issue Heartfelt Statement on Klay Thompson’s Exit

T

he Klay Thompson era officially ended on July 1 after the Golden State Warriors agreed to a sign-and-trade which sent one of their beloved icons to the Dallas Mavericks on July 1.

Shortly after the deal was announced, the Warriors issued a heartfelt message to Thompson, their homegrown star who was a key member of their dynasty that defined the team over the last 10 years.

“We can’t overstate Klay Thompson’s incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team, highlighted by four (4) NBA Championships, six (6) trips to the NBA Finals, five (5) NBA All-Star Game appearances and several NBA records, including the most points ever scored in a quarter in NBA history (37) and the most 3-point field goals in a game (14),” the team statement said.

Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal to join the Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which was less in annual average salary than the Warriors’ offer last offseason which he declined.

The Warriors received two future second-round picks and a trade exception without absorbing additional salaries in return. The Mavericks absorb Thompson into their their $16.1 million trade exception created by the Tim Hardaway Jr. deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Klay Thompson ‘Felt Disrespected’

The tension between Thompson and the Warriors has been brewing since last year’s negotiation.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Thompson felt disrespected as the Warriors only offered him half of what Draymond Green received.

“Thompson was offered a two-year extension in the $50 million range by the Warriors before last season but passed on that pitch and is said to have come away from the offer feeling disrespected mere months after Green was re-signed to a four-year, $100 million pact,” Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter on June 29.

The tension over their failed extension talk last year hung a dark cloud above Thompson and the Warriors last season. It was evident in Thompson’s shooting slump and his angst-filled interviews throughout his struggles.

Warriors to Retire Klay Thompson’s Jersey Down the Road

Despite their breakup, the Warriors hope the fans will remember Thompson at his peak.

“The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized. His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career,” the statement said.

The Warriors vow to retire Thompson’s jersey when all is said and done in his illustrious career.

“Klay’s legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty— himself included,” the statement continued.

Thompson joins a Mavericks team featuring the Luka Doncic–Kyrie Irving duo which led the team to the NBA Finals last season. He will go to Dallas as a complementary third star, hoping a fresh start with the Mavericks will re-invigorate his career similar to Irving.

“We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written,” the team statement ended.