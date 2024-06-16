Warriors Dubbed Best Fit for Klay Thompson Amid IG Drama

If there is to be a reunion, however, it must come at the right price — and that’s a two-way street.

Thompson averaged just shy of 18 points and just shy of 39% from behind the 3-point line across 9 attempts per game last season, according to Basketball Reference. As Hughes noted, that may be a reduction in production by Thompson’s future Hall-of-Fame standards, but most teams will still covet a three-and-D wing who demands that much respect from opposing defenses.

Thompson, 34, can still spread the floor with the best in the league and could probably still be the third- or fourth-best player on a legitimate title contender. All that said, the Warriors can no longer pay him for past performance.

Golden State already did that when the franchise inked Thompson to a five-year deal worth almost $190 million just weeks after he tore his ACL during the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Thompson went on to miss the next two and a half seasons, suffering an Achilles tear while rehabilitating from knee surgery.

It is true he hasn’t been the same guy since, particularly defensively, but Thompson still has significant value. It’s not the $43 million he made last year, but it’s probably worth at least $20 million per season over the next few campaigns.

Warriors Can Reset With New Star by Moving on From Klay Thompson, Chris Paul

Thompson turned down an offer of two years and $48 million from the Warriors ahead of last season, which offers an indicator of where he wants to slot in based on annual average salary. It’s also a safe bet that Thompson will want what most star players get in their contracts — deals longer than two years with a player option on the final season.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus predicted Friday that Thompson will end up with the Orlando Magic on a three-year deal in free agency that pays him upwards of $82 million in total. Pincus added that the suggested amount is higher than the Dubs will be willing to go to keep Thompson around considering the resulting implications of luxury taxes and impeded roster flexibility over the next two or three seasons.

However, if the Warriors do move on from Thompson and Chris Paul, that will remove approximately $74 million in salary from their 2023-24 books. That kind of extra freedom could allow Golden State to pursue a trade for a bonafide star to place alongside Curry and Draymond Green, creating a new Big 3 for a couple of final runs before the front office has to hit the reset button on the entire franchise.