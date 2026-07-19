Klay Thompson Gives Promising Update On Warriors Return

The topic of Klay Thompson returning to the Golden State Warriors has become more prominent this offseason after rumors of a potential buy out started. Thompson may be on the way out of the Dallas Mavericks after he joined the team originally to team with Luka Doncic and contend for an NBA championship. Dallas trading Doncic basically ended his title hopes and made him become a secondary figure on a losing team.

If the Mavericks choose to buy out Thompson and end his contract with the team, Golden State makes the most sense for a reunion with an all-time great franchise player. One Warriors fan told Thompson how much the fan base misses him at the big sports event Fanatics Fest appearing with many other NBA stars.

The following footage shows Thompson replying with “never say never” about returning to the place that’s his main basketball home:

Golden State needs a buyout to happen from Dallas’ side more than a trade would benefit them. Thompson hitting the open market and taking a smaller deal would make it more realistic for the Warriors to afford a reunion with the former superstar on a cheap contract. Other contending teams would also be interested in Thompson due to his veteran leadership and experience in playoff basketball.

Why Klay Thompson To Golden State Makes Sense

The offseason is getting closer to a worst-case scenario for the Warriors if they can’t sign LeBron James. Golden State has retained Kristaps Porzingis, DeAnthony Melton, and Al Horford, but they’ve yet to add any new talents outside of the draft.

James represents the last chance to add a big name after previous hopes of going after Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard respectively failed with them going to other teams. Thompson would not make the Warriors a contender, but it would help add some excitement to the fan base.

The potential of Thompson sharing the court with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green would be a fitting end to his career. Unfortunately, Jimmy Butler’s return working out perfectly or a trade for a big name to hit the market during the season would be the only paths towards contention if they don’t land LeBron.

Other Teams Interested In Klay Thompson

A buy out would see many teams wanting to add Thompson if he is available at a cheap price. Thompson is nowhere near All-Star caliber, but he’s good enough to hit the outside shot for teams who lack shooting.

The Miami Heat are a team already reportedly interested in Thompson and need more shooters behind Giannis and the new roster. Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only premiere shooter on the roster, so adding Thompson would ensure one of the two is always on the court.

The Los Angeles Lakers have ties to Klay since his father Mychal Thompson is associated with the franchise. Teams like the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic are trying to add offense due to their teams lacking the firepower to keep up with most of the league. Golden State will have competition for Thompson, but he made it clear to never say never about the return.