Klay Thompson Sends Poignant Message to Warriors Fans, Bay Area

The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson have ended their relationship after 13 successful years together, which led to six NBA Finals appearances and four titles.

Thompson agreed to a three-year deal to join the defending Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks early in free agency amid interest from several contenders around the league. A few days later, on Friday, July 5, Thompson penned a heartfelt farewell to Dubs fans and the Bay Area as a whole.

Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about y’all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day one. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime. My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the Warriors organization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Offer Klay Thompson Ultimate Respect Upon Departure for Rival Mavericks

Stephen Curry, who has been backcourt teammates with Thompson for the latter’s entire professional career to this point, issued a message of his own after the news broke that Thompson was heading to Texas for the next phase of his basketball journey.

“Gonna miss you @klaythompson,” Curry wrote on his Instagram account on July 2. “Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn’t have imagined a better run with you and [Draymond Green]. Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything, bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life, my guy.”

Green also shared his thoughts on Thompson’s departure in the aftermath of the decision during the July 2 episode of “The Draymond Green Show” podcast.

“When Klay told me I was just able to listen. And it wasn’t like a ‘Yo, we could finish like this,’ or like, ‘You should rethink this.’ It was just like, wow. Like, all right. Congrats, bro. I’m happy for you. That’s dope,” Green said. “I reassured him this changes nothing for us. It changes the basketball court, obviously, but the relationships — they are what they are. They are forever. I think I might have dropped a couple tears.”

Klay Thompson Put Together Hall of Fame Career With Warriors

Thompson finished his 13-year run with the Warriors as not only a four-time champion, but also a five-time All-Star.

At the peak of his powers, Thompson was arguably the best two-way player in the NBA, locking down some of the league’s most dangerous offensive wings while stretching the floor and making huge shots at what was often a backbreaking clip for opposing defenses.

Thompson boasts career averages of 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He is also a career 41.3% 3-point shooter on 7.6 attempts per contest.