Warriors Get Major Klay Thompson Trade Update Amid Lakers, Heat Interest

The Golden State Warriors are interested in a reunion with four-time champion Klay Thompson, as trade rumors surrounding his future with the Dallas Mavericks have been more prominent than ever before.

Thompson left the Warriors in 2024, opting to join Luka Doncic on the Mavericks in what was a messy breakup between the two sides. However, after an unsuccessful stint in Dallas, Thompson is eyeing a move elsewhere, and according to a new report, Golden State could very much be in the mix to get the fan-favorite wing back in town in what finally feels like the final chapter of the ‘Stephen Curry and co. era.’

Warriors Get Major Update On Klay Thompson Trade Rumors

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com, the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat would be the top landing spots for Thompson if the Mavericks agree to a buyout of his contract.

“As far as a potential return to the Warriors goes, team sources say Thompson would be welcomed back to the organization with open arms if he were to secure a buyout and become a free agent,” the insider reported. “Down the line, it’s possible Klay will reunite with Steph Curry and Draymond Green to ride off into the sunset and retire with the franchise he won four championships with.”

However, while also reporting the Warriors as a top team mentioned in Thompson rumors, Siegel also mentioned that the chances of him being bought out by the Mavericks are slim to none, as his current franchise wants to get something back in return for the four-time champion and future Hall of Fame shooter.

“The Mavericks do not hold interest in buying Thompson out and want to utilize his expiring contract to add something of value, whether it be second-round draft assets or something else.”

With that, Siegel added that regarding Warriors trade rumors involving Thompson, if he’s not bought out, chances are low he’ll be back in the Bay Area for next season.

“But as of this moment, it’s highly unlikely Klay will return to the Dubs before the 2026-27 season.”

Golden State Faces Major Pressure From Lakers, Heat For Four-Time Champ

Along with mentioning the Warriors as a potential Thompson landing spot, Siegel made it very clear that the Lakers and Heat are more likely options for the 36-year-old to close out his career if he is bought out by the Mavericks.

“One of the reasons for this is because if he were to reach a buyout, Miami and Los Angeles would loom large in terms of offering him a solidified role on a championship-contending team,” he stated.

Miami has been interested in adding his services this entire offseason to pair with Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have long been linked to the star in trade rumors, with his father publicly pushing for Thompson to join Doncic in Los Angeles, and with the fact that he nearly signed with the franchise when leaving Golden State a few years ago.

Play

All of this is to say that it might be a stretch for the Warriors to land Thompson once again, whether it be as a free agent or in a trade. After what was a messy exit the first time around, the four-time champion could return to the Bay Area at some point, but according to the new rumors, that might not come this season.

Instead, the Warriors will need to pivot in the final run of the Curry era, which feels like it is coming to an end quicker than anyone would have thought.