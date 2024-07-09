Klay Thompson Puts NBA on Notice After Leaving Warriors for Mavericks

Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks is an odd phrase to utter aloud, especially in the Bay Area where the shooting guard spent 13 highly successful NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

And while he has irrefutably changed as a player since back-to-back catastrophic injuries (ACL tear and Achilles rupture) that robbed two and a half seasons from him between 2019-22, Thompson assured the entire league that one crucial element of his game remains perfectly in tact.

"At this point in my career, you still can't leave me open." – Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/NHi1JJwDV7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 9, 2024

“At this point in my career, you still can’t leave me open,” Thompson said during his introductory press conference in Dallas on Tuesday, July 9. “And I can guard, and I’m just excited. I still think I can do what I’ve been able to do.”

Klay Thompson’s Offense Remains Threat, Defense Has Dropped Off Over Past 2 Seasons

Despite the Warriors’ decision to temporarily bench Thompson last season in favor of rookie Brandin Podziemski, the five-time All-Star shooting guard’s statistics back up the claims he made Tuesday — at least from an offensive perspective.

Thompson has averaged 19.6 points on 41.3% percent shooting from behind the 3-point line (7.6 attempts per game) over the course of his career. Last season those numbers dropped to 17.9 points and 38.7% from deep, per Basketball Reference, though his attempts were up to 9.0 per night.

Those numbers rendered Thompson a well above-average threat from the 3-point line as one of the most prolific shooters of that particular shot in the NBA. His floor spacing will fit perfectly alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas, who are certain to provide Thompson with several open or wide-open looks from deep in every game they play together.

As far as his defense goes, Thompson was once among the best two-way players in the league. His prowess on both ends of the court led to Second-Team All-Defense honors for the 2018-19 campaign and an 11th-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting the season prior.

Thompson was a below-average defender last year, however, posting a defensive rating of 117.8, which was 1.7 points higher than the league average of 116.1. He was also 1.0 points worse than the average NBA defender during the 2022-23 campaign.

Klay Thompson Offers Explanation for Leaving Warriors in Favor of Mavericks

Deep dive reports from ESPN and The Athletic, just to name a couple, have explored in detail why Thompson ultimately chose the Mavs over the Dubs this summer. But on Tuesday, he took the opportunity to give voice to his decision using his own words.

“Whether you play basketball or work in the corporate world or whatever industry, sometimes change just can spur greatness,” Thompson said. “A new change of scenery can do wonders, and I’m very grateful for my time at Golden State. But I just felt like moving on could just re-energize me and [allow me] do something special for the rest of my career.”

Thompson also mentioned the concepts of fit and of having fun on the basketball court with a group of players who should contend again for a championship in 2024-25 after earning their way to the NBA Finals in June.

“Dallas was so attractive because of the young players they have, the style of play, the world-class treatment these players get from this organization, and [it’s] just a beautiful city who loves their hoops,” Thompson continued. “So when I was watching the playoffs, and I’m watching the Mavs make a run for the championship, I just saw myself fitting in really well with this team and the personnel, and they look like they have fun playing with each other. They play for each other and that was very attractive for me. That’s really all I needed to see, and there’s mutual interest there, and that’s why I’m here.”