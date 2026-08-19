Warriors Get Good Kristaps Porzingis News Ahead of Season

The Golden State Warriors are heading into the 2026-27 season already dealing with injuries. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are both out to start the year, leaving Golden State thin on scoring depth behind Stephen Curry.

That makes every update on Kristaps Porzingis worth paying attention to.

A new video circulating this week gave Warriors fans exactly what they wanted to see.

Porzingis Shows Off Progress in the Gym

Footage surfaced showing Porzingis working out and looking noticeably healthy, a welcome sight after a first season in the Bay Area that was derailed by injury and illness.

Golden State acquired Porzingis last February, sending Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks. He appeared in just 15 games for the Warriors, averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, numbers held down by a minutes restriction as he tried to work back into shape. His shooting suffered too. He hit just 43.3 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three, well below what a player of his caliber should produce. This summer, he signed a two-year extension to stay in Golden State despite the rocky debut.

Why Warriors Fans Should Be Encouraged

Porzingis has averaged 18 or more points per game in eight of his 10 NBA seasons. His career high came in 2022-23 with the Washington Wizards, when he put up 23.2 points a night on 49.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent from three, before a trade sent him to the Boston Celtics. In Boston, playing behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, his role shrank and his scoring dipped to 19.8 points across two seasons. It wasn’t a steep drop. It reflected a smaller role behind two ball-dominant stars, with his attempts per game falling accordingly.

With Butler sidelined into the new year, Porzingis won’t be fighting for shots behind other stars the way he did in Boston. He’ll be a primary scoring option alongside Curry, Brandin Podziemski and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Challenge Ahead for Golden State’s Big Man

Scaling back up into a larger role won’t be automatic. His shot attempts per 36 minutes with the Warriors were actually higher than in Boston. But his percentages never recovered. He was still working back into game shape. For a 7-foot-2 big man, those numbers were far below what’s expected.

If health cooperates, there’s real reason to think Porzingis can approach his Washington form again. He was a luxury piece in Boston, playing behind two stars. In Golden State, he’s being handed a bigger role. Butler is out. The offense needs another scorer. This is his chance to be a featured piece again.

Final Word for the Warriors

If Porzingis is healthy, 20 points a night should be a realistic floor. He’s too talented a scorer, and Golden State need his production too much, for it to play out any other way.

Last season was a lost year, derailed by health issues before he ever got settled. This new footage doesn’t guarantee anything. But it’s the kind of sign the Warriors needed heading into a season where his health matters more than ever.