Warriors Trade Proposal Swaps Rising Star for Win-Now Weapons

With Stephen Curry‘s frustrations getting more obvious in each loss, there is an urgency for the Golden State Warriors to bring in more help.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that could improve the defense and shooting around Curry at the expense of rising forward Jonathan Kuminga, who is out for at least three weeks with a severe ankle sprain.

Golden State Warriors receive: De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanović

Atlanta Hawks receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Dennis Schröder, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and a 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected)

Kuminga might have the higher ceiling but Hunter’s version this season is what the Warriors need — a two-way force who’s been shooting the lights out.

“Hunter’s improved shot diet has him on course for the most productive (and efficient) campaign of his career. It has also made him an intriguing target for any and every win-now shopper since no modern team has too many versatile wings with reliable outside shots,” Buckley wrote.

The Hawks forward is averaging 19.7 points on 47.8% overall shooting and 43.9% from the 3-point line — all career highs, with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. A 6-foot-8 3-and-D wing with a 7-foot-2 wingspan is a premier commodity in the NBA plus a proven winner — his clutch 3-pointer in the 2019 NCAA tournament championship is forever etched in Virginia basketball history.

Hawks Veteran Pair Fits Steve Kerr’s System On the other hand, Bogdanović is shooting a career-low 34% from the 3-point line but it’s still good for 2.1 makes per game. A change of scenery could help him re-establish himself as sharpshooter and a dogged defender under Steve Kerr’s system. “While neither he nor Bogdanović would fill Golden State’s second-star opening, the pair seem like easy system fits who could help the machine run more efficiently.

Hunter’s shooting and consistency could make him a cleaner fit on the wings with Andrew Wiggins, and Bogdanović’s ability to generate chances for himself and his teammates would make Stephen Curry’s life a lot easier,” Buckley wrote. This trade could only happen near the trade deadline as Schröder cannot be traded until February 5.