Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Gets Real on Steve Kerr Relationship

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a defining offseason, and few players are under the microscope more than Jonathan Kuminga.

After falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, the 22-year-old forward met with media for his exit interview—and addressed both his relationship with head coach Steve Kerr and his uncertain future in the Bay.

“We’ve had ups and downs. But he helped me to get here.”

— via Anthony Slater

A Complicated Year in Golden State

Kuminga’s role fluctuated throughout the season. After missing time with an ankle injury and watching his minutes dwindle following the arrival of Jimmy Butler, Kuminga found himself benched late in the regular season.

But injuries to both Butler and Stephen Curry during the playoffs forced Kerr to turn back to his young wing. And Kuminga responded—averaging 23.4 points on 55.4% shooting over the final four games of the series.

Still, the trust between player and coach has clearly been tested.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve had ups and downs, but he helped me to get here. And we had a lot of great moments. So, I think our relationship has been very good.”

— via Anthony Slater

Free Agency Looms for Kuminga

Now the focus shifts to what’s next. Kuminga is a restricted free agent this summer, and his future with Golden State is anything but certain.

When asked directly about whether he sees himself staying with the team, Kuminga didn’t offer much clarity.

Pressed further, he added:

“Still got to figure it out. Just finished playing one day ago. So I don’t really—I haven’t think about anything yet.”

— via Anthony Slater

Golden State has the ability to match any offer sheet he signs, but depending on how aggressive other teams get—and how the Warriors reshape their roster around Curry and Butler—it’s far from a lock that Kuminga returns.

A Strong Finish, But Unfinished Business

Despite the playoff loss, Kuminga ended his season on a high note. Over 47 regular-season games, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field. In the postseason, he showed flashes of offensive growth and physical maturity—qualities that make him one of the most intriguing young forwards on the market.

But questions remain.

Is he part of the Warriors’ future? Or has this relationship run its course?

The answers may come sooner than expected. For now, though, even Kuminga isn’t sure where it’s all headed.