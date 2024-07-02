Warriors Land Their Klay Thompson Replacement via Sign & Trade

The Golden State Warriors found their replacement for Klay Thompson in what would have been a bench role for the upcoming season.

The Warriors acquired Kyle Anderson from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a sign-and-trade deal agreed upon on July 2, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Golden State is sending Minnesota a future second-round pick swap and cash in the sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The 30-year-old Anderson will sign a three-year, $27 million deal with the Warriors, Wojnarowski added.

Nicknamed “Slow Mo” for his deliberate pace of play, Anderson carved out a key bench role in the Timberwolves’ rise in the Western Conference.

Anderson is well-regarded around the league as an ultimate role player with his fundamentally sound game and high basketball IQ.

The Timberwolves wanted Anderson back but with their staggering payroll, they could not agree to an extension.

“Tim Connelly and Chris Finch have said they want Kyle Anderson back. But as teams started negotiating with free agents on Sunday evening, it became clear that the two sides were far apart, according to team and league sources,” The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski wrote on July 1.

Anderson averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 22.6 minutes off the bench last season for the Timberwolves. In the 2022-23 season, he shot a career-high 41% from the 3-point distance although on a small volume.

A former first-round pick out of UCLA, the 6-foot-9 Anderson returns to California after stops at San Antonio, Memphis and Minnesota. He is expected to come off the bench for the Warriors, the same role they planned for Thompson as they planned to have second-year guard Brandin Podziemski a mainstay in their starting lineup.

Klay Thompson Leaves for Mavericks

Thompson’s 13-year run with the Warriors came to a crushing end on July 1 when he agreed to a sign-and-trade, sending him to Western Conference rival Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors received two future second-round picks and a trade exception in return for the three-team trade that also involved the Charlotte Hornets.

Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal to join the Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which was less in annual average salary than the Warriors’ offer last offseason which he declined.

Shortly after the deal was announced, the Warriors issued a heartfelt message to Thompson, their homegrown star who was a key member of their dynasty that defined the team over the last 10 years.

“We can’t overstate Klay Thompson’s incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team, highlighted by four (4) NBA Championships, six (6) trips to the NBA Finals, five (5) NBA All-Star Game appearances and several NBA records, including the most points ever scored in a quarter in NBA history (37) and the most 3-point field goals in a game (14),” the team statement said.

Warriors to Retire Klay Thompson’s Jersey

Despite their breakup, the Warriors hope the fans will remember Thompson at his peak.

“The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized. His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career,” the statement said.

The Warriors vow to retire Thompson’s jersey when all is said and done in his illustrious career.

“Klay’s legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty— himself included,” the statement continued.

Thompson joins a Mavericks team featuring the Luka Doncic–Kyrie Irving duo which led the team to the NBA Finals last season. He will go to Dallas as a complementary third star, hoping a fresh start with the Mavericks will re-invigorate his career similar to Irving.

“We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written,” the team statement said.