Warriors Add 6-Foot-7 Sharpshooter in Second Round of NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors added a second piece to their 2026 draft class on Wednesday, selecting Florida State guard Lajae Jones at No. 54 overall. The pick came one night after Golden State used the 11th overall selection on Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, giving the Warriors two players with unconventional paths to the draft.

Jones worked out for Golden State last week as part of a stacked pre-draft group that included five first-round prospects. Clearly, the Warriors liked what they saw.

Who Jones Is

Jones is a 6-foot-7, 220-pound shooting guard and small forward who profiles as a moldable two-way wing with legitimate positional size. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in his final season at Florida State, and his versatility on both ends of the floor is what drew Golden State’s attention.

His road to the draft was anything but straightforward. Jones played just 10 games at Tarleton State as a freshman before going the junior college route for his sophomore season. He then transferred to St. Bonaventure, where he emerged as a legitimate 3-and-D prospect, averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 38.9 percent from three. His final move took him to Florida State, where he faced his toughest competition yet and raised his scoring average to 12.7 points per game.

His three-point percentage dipped at FSU to 32.5 percent, but his free throw shooting remained strong at 76.3 percent. The shot needs to develop, but the tools are there.

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The Warriors’ Second Round Track Record

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has built a strong reputation for finding value in the second round. Gui Santos at No. 55 in 2022 is the benchmark, a player who carved out a genuine rotation role under Steve Kerr. Will Richard at No. 56 last year has also paid dividends. Jones fits the profile of a player Dunleavy believes can develop into a contributor with time.

There is also an inside connection worth noting. Former Warriors assistant Luke Loucks served as Jones’ head coach at Florida State this past season. Loucks spent five years with Golden State’s organization between 2016 and 2021, giving the Warriors firsthand intel on exactly what Jones brings beyond the numbers.

What It Means for the Warriors

Jones is not expected to contribute immediately in the way Lendeborg is, but his size, defensive versatility, and shooting upside give the Warriors a long-term project with real potential. If his perimeter shot develops and his defensive instincts translate to the NBA level, Dunleavy may have found another late-round gem.

Golden State now heads into free agency with two new pieces and a clearer picture of what the roster needs next. Jones was ranked No. 99 on The Athletic’s top 100 draft board. The Warriors saw something others did not.

Final Word for the Warriors

Jones was not on many radars heading into draft night. Golden State put him on theirs. Dunleavy has made a habit of finding value where others do not look. Time will tell whether Jones becomes the next example of that.