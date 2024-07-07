Warriors Trade Proposal Lands New Steph Curry Co-Star & Shot-Blocking Big Man

The Golden State Warriors already have a substantial pick-heavy offer on the table for a potential new Stephen Curry co-star in Utah Jazz‘s All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Whether that would be enough is another question.

Clutchpoints’ Brett Siegel proposed a trade that would represent an all-in move for the Warriors and mitigate their lack of first-rounders to send the Jazz that would net them not only Markkanen but also center Walker Kessler, who averaged 2.4 blocks per game over his first two NBA seasons.

Golden State Warriors receive: F Lauri Markkanen, C Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz receive: F Jonathan Kuminga, G/F Moses Moody, G/F Gary Payton II, GSW 2025 first-round pick (unprotected), GSW 2028 first-round pick (unprotected, two first-round pick swaps (2027, 2029)

Jonathan Kuminga May Hold the Key

For Siegel, Kuminga’s inclusion might just entice the Jazz to finally trade Markkanen, who is in the final year of his current contract that will only pay him $18 million.

The Warriors have resisted including Kuminga in their failed pursuit of nine-time All-Star wing Paul George, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Getting a sense of Kuminga being their most valuable trade chip outside of Curry, the Warriors have no other choice but to give up the ascending young forward if they truly want to acquire an All-Star caliber partner for their still elite superstar.

Kuminga and Moody would count as first-round picks, hiking the Warriors’ potential offer to four firsts plus two pick swaps. If that is still not enough, they could also throw in the other half of their 2030 first-round pick (top-20 protected owed to the Washington Wizards in the Chris Paul–Jordan Poole trade).

Warriors Might Have to Wait for Lauri Markkanen Trade

The Warriors, or any other team, might not get Markkanen this summer and have to wait, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“More than one rival team has shared the observation that it would be difficult for the Jazz to trade him in the short term — even if they wanted to — because Markkanen is entering the final season of his current contract at a mere $18 million. It obviously complicates Jazz’s efforts to get a trade package in return for Markkanen on the level of Brooklyn’s haul for Mikal Bridges when Markkanen is not under team control for more than a season and when his salary is relatively low. They have a much better chance to command a Bridges-style offer filled with future draft picks like New York agreed to furnish the Nets if Markkanen, 27, is signed to an extension,” Stein wrote in his July 5 Substack newsletter.

It will benefit the Jazz to extend Markkanen because it can command a bigger haul if he’s under contract beyond next season.

Key Dates to Watch

But there’s one wrinkle though. They have to wait until August 6. And once they do that, Markkanen cannot be traded for six months.

“Next season’s trade deadline is February 6 — eight days before All-Star Weekend (Feb. 14-16) begins in San Francisco,” Stein wrote.

Acquiring Markkanen right before the All-Star would be a major coup for the Warriors. But the timing of a potential Jazz extension will be crucial.

“Translation: It appears, after checking with the league office, that Markkanen would be eligible to be traded for only one day next season — on February 6 and February 6 alone — if an extension is hashed out immediately with the Jazz on August 6. If an extension happens August 7 or later, Markkanen won’t be eligible to be traded until after the 2024-25 season,” Stein explained.