Blockbuster Trade Pitch Could Freeze Warriors Out of Lauri Markkanen Sweepstakes

The Golden State Warriors have attempted to trade for Lauri Markkanen without giving away all of their assets and young talent, but lurking competition for the 7-footer could push the Dubs out of the conversation altogether if they aren’t careful.

Both the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings were potential Markkanen destinations this summer, as was the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on July 11 that the Warriors appear the most determined to land Markkanen, and thus are the most likely destination should the Utah Jazz ultimately decide to move him.

“They are in this Lauri Markkanen stalled hunt, basically,” Slater said during the July 11 edition of the “Warriors Plus-Minus” podcast. “I think they’re probably the premier team that has had the best package on the table. I think if Lauri Markkanen had been traded at this point, we all agree it would be the Warriors. The Kings have bowed out, Spurs don’t seem as thirsty, that’s one of the biggest things that’s happened to the Warriors — [and Oklahoma City] has pivoted.”

While the Thunder traded for Alex Caruso and added Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, positioning themselves as top competitors in the Western Conference, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report crafted a trade proposal on Tuesday, July 23, that would see Oklahoma City swoop in and steal Markkanen out from under Golden State.

The Thunder have a massive number of future draft picks, so while Swartz’ pitch wouldn’t empty the entire cupboard, it would at least severely deplete one of the cabinets. The deal includes a 2025 first-rounder that originally belonged to the Jazz, first-round selections in 2027 and 2029, second-round picks in 2026, 2027 and 2028 as well as 2024 first-round selection Nikola Topic (No. 12 overall), Ousmane Dieng and Kenrich Williams.

Thunder Have Greater Volume of Assets, Better Short-Term Value to Offer Jazz Than Do Warriors

Swartz laid out the case for the Thunder taking such a big swing after already adding two potential starters this offseason to a team that lost a competitive series to the eventual West champion Dallas Mavericks in the conference semifinals earlier this year.