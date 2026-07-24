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Warriors Hit With Bad News as LeBron James Makes Decision

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Months of speculation, recruiting pitches, and insider reports ended Friday with news that had little to do with the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

For the Warriors, the news closes the book on one of the more persistent storylines of the offseason.

The Warriors’ Pitch Falls Short

LeBron James, Stephen Curry

GettyStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors speaks to LeBron James of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Reports throughout the summer had consistently kept the Warriors in the conversation. Draymond Green had reportedly campaigned directly for James to join, even offering to reshape his own role entirely to make the fit work. Stephen Curry had publicly welcomed the idea of James coming to the Bay Area, and multiple insiders indicated Golden State remained a real finalist deep into the process.

None of it was enough. James explained his decision in a message posted to social media, describing a lengthy period of genuine uncertainty about whether he wanted to keep playing at all.

“I still truly love this game, and I have more to give,” James said.

Why Philadelphia Won Out

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics hugs LeBron James

GettyJaylen Brown hugs LeBron James. The two stars will now join forces on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers enter next season with a dramatically reshaped roster, having acquired All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in a trade for Paul George and draft capital earlier this offseason. Adding James alongside Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid gives Philadelphia a roster built to immediately contend in the East.

For Golden State, proximity to Los Angeles made the Warriors an appealing option. It would have let James stay close to his family. But that wasn’t enough to overcome a Philadelphia roster built specifically for this opportunity.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s pursuit of LeBron James is officially over, and the Warriors will enter next season with the roster they already have rather than the superteam some had envisioned. Curry and Green’s recruiting efforts didn’t move the needle in the end.

The Warriors will now have to find a different path forward.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors Hit With Bad News as LeBron James Makes Decision

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