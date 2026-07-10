LeBron James Accused Of Using Warriors For Leverage

Popular NBA pundit Bill Simmons made a claim that LeBron James never viewed the Golden State Warriors as a legitimate option and used them for leverage. Golden State appeared to be the favorite when LeBron announced that he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers to join another team in free agency. Things have quickly changed with the Cleveland Cavaliers now emerging as the strong favorites.

Simmons vowed that James to Cleveland was a done deal and referenced the Warriors being used for leverage:

“Another thing that happened to Golden State – I think they thought they were getting LeBron and potentially Anthony Davis. And now it’s pretty clear now they were being used as leverage as LeBron goes back to Cleveland. The Cleveland thing’s done.”

Golden State had confidence during the first few days of free agency and still are operating under the belief that they have a serious chance to land LeBron. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, one thing to back up Simmons’ is new reports that Golden State doesn’t have any confidence as it currently stands.

Most people and teams around the league are fully expecting James to sign with Cleveland. Simmons has a lot of things working in his favor to back up his otherwise bold claims about LeBron.

Why LeBron James “Used” Golden State Warriors

Simmons’ co-host Zach Lowe questioned why exactly LeBron would use another team for leverage during this conversation. No answer was formally given by Simmons, but he made sure to state that he doesn’t believe Golden State ever had a realistic chance.

LeBron could have used the Warriors interest to make himself the top story of the NBA landscape again. Earlier offseason stories saw names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard bigger stories since they were fully expected to get traded, while James was originally expected to stay with the Lakers.

Everything became about LeBron when the rumors started circulating about Golden State being the favorites. Simmons even stated that he felt bad for Warriors fans since the James hubbub led to them believing they could add both LeBron and Davis just a few weeks ago. Now it seems like they may not be able to add any new players to the roster after most names were already acquired.

Golden State Warriors Went All In On LeBron

Golden State deserves more blame than LeBron if Simmons is indeed telling the truth. The Warriors have treated this offseason as if they have no real backup plans if James doesn’t sign there.

Trey Murphy has been considered one of the few other names that Golden State wanted to trade for, but it has become impossible. The New Orleans Pelicans wanted four first round draft picks at the height of trades, and they now appear to want to keep him for next season.

General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. failed to go after any realistic names and put all his faith in a 41-year-old looking to end his career in the ideal situation. Warriors fans expected big moves especially since the team is expected to miss injured Jimmy Butler for at least half of the season.