Warriors’ Chance to Poach LeBron James & Bronny James From Lakers Hits Snag

LeBron James is prepared to cut ties with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his future beyond this reality remains in question. Fans are now curious what this means for Bronny James, but the father-son duo teaming up again is complicated.

As the James family considers their future, the Golden State Warriors are emerging as a top threat to sign LeBron, but the franchise has plenty of competition as well. What does this mean for Bronny?

Those pushing for Bronny to follow LeBron to his next destination (like the Warriors) may be disappointed to learn that the guard’s deal with the Lakers is now fully guaranteed. This means that the Lakers control Bronny’s future, and it is not as simple as the guard following his father to his next destination.

“Bronny James’ contract with the Los Angeles Lakers became fully guaranteed for $2.3M yesterday,” Spotrac’s Keith Smith detailed in a June 30, message on X.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Warriors rumors and Lakers news.

The Warriors Are Competing With Other Teams to Poach Lakers Star LeBron James in NBA Free Agency

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This does not mean that the Warriors landing Bronny would be impossible, but the Golden State front office would need to orchestrate a trade. There is also no indication that Bronny wishes to follow his dad in his next move.

The bigger challenge for the Warriors is that there is no guarantee LeBron will sign with Golden State.

LeBron appears poised to meet with other teams as well during NBA free agency. After news broke regarding LeBron’s inevitable departure, the Warriors were not informed that LeBron has made a decision.

Golden State will be competing for LeBron against other interested teams in NBA free agency.

“Warriors decision makers have been given no indication at this hour that they are the firm LeBron James landing spot, per sources,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater noted in a June 30, X post.

“There’s a belief that they’ll have plenty of appeal, but appears to be some level of recruitment required.”

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James’ Camp Plans to ‘Talk to Everyone’ in NBA Free Agency, Says Insider

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There is a viable path where Bronny continues his NBA career with the Lakers, while LeBron has a fresh start elsewhere. LeBron wants his agent Rich Paul to listen to all interested teams, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“While James is committed to returning for a 24th season, he has not made any decision as to whether that will be his final season in the NBA, the source said,” McMenamin noted in a series of June 30, messages on X.

“LeBron James has instructed Rich Paul to talk to everyone around the league who is interested in him playing for them and come back to him with what the options are so he can make his decision, a source familiar with James’ thinking told ESPN.”

The good news for the Warriors is that LeBron would join a strong roster headlined by Steph Curry. LeBron and Steph may indeed finally team up, but the Warriors will have to offer their best recruiting pitch.