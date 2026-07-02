Warriors Get Major LeBron James Update as Field Narrows

The Golden State Warriors have been the most aggressive team in the LeBron James sweepstakes since the four-time MVP informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not be returning for the 2026-27 season. Golden State has the relationships, the roster, and the financial flexibility to make a compelling pitch. The question has always been whether James would ultimately choose the Bay Area over other options.

The field may have already narrowed significantly. And the Warriors are reportedly still standing.

What Friedell Said

The Athletic’s Nick Friedell, a respected Warriors reporter, appeared on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday and shared his read on where the LeBron sweepstakes currently stands. In his view, the race has come down to two teams.

“It’s between Cleveland and Golden State,” Friedell said. “I’d say it’s about 50/50 right now.”

It is worth noting that this reflects Friedell’s assessment rather than a concrete report, but his perspective carries weight given his close coverage of the Warriors organization and the broader landscape of the situation.

The Case for Both Teams

The Cleveland Cavaliers represent a deeply personal option for James. Cleveland is his hometown. He already delivered the city its first championship in franchise history in 2016, one of the defining moments of his career. The Cavaliers have also reportedly shown genuine interest in a reunion, and the emotional pull of ending his career where he began it is real.

The Warriors offer something different. Stephen Curry is one of James’ closest friends in the league, a teammate from the Paris Olympics gold medal run. Playing alongside Curry again would give James a legitimate shot at competing for a championship in what figures to be the final chapter of his career.

Why the Warriors Remain in the Picture

Golden State’s pursuit of James has been building for over a year and intensified dramatically this offseason. Green declined his $27.7 million player option specifically to create the financial flexibility that makes a James signing possible. The Warriors can offer James the non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth $15.1 million.

Other teams have been mentioned in connection with James, including the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets. The San Antonio Spurs have also dropped out of the running after signing Tobias Harris, according to The Stein Line. But Friedell’s read is that the real competition comes down to Golden State and Cleveland.

Final Word for the Warriors

For Golden State, reportedly remaining in a two-team race for the most coveted free agent in basketball is exactly where the front office wants to be. Whether Curry and Green can tip the scales in the Warriors’ favor is the question that will define this offseason.