Unlikely to Land LeBron James, Warriors Expected to Pivot to Big 1-Year Deal for 4-Time Champ

The Golden State Warriors are among the final five teams with regards to LeBron James‘ free agency, but members of the organization don’t believe now, and have never truly felt, that the franchise is the favorite to secure the four-time MVP.

Anthony Slater of ESPN reported as much on the Wednesday, July 23 edition of “NBA Today.” He added that if the Warriors are unable to secure James’ services for the 2026-27 season, the team is likely to pivot toward a significant one-year contract for current free agent and four-time Dubs champion Draymond Green.

“Part of him opting out and giving this $27.6 million player option back was to create the financial flexibility. If LeBron came, maybe [Green] would get a two- or three-year deal with a little bit more security,” Slater said. “But let’s say LeBron doesn’t come, they could just give Draymond Green back basically a one-year, $27 million offer. And basically he’d be back on the player option.”

“That keeps the Warriors’ longtime financial flexibility and gives Draymond Green the payday he wants,” Slater continued. “The organization and Draymond Green still want to be together, you know, really for the entirety of his career.”

Draymond Green Could See Cash Windfall if LeBron James Plays Somewhere Other Than Golden State

Some of the hype around James potentially landing in Golden State is what it might mean with regards to a possible trade with the Washington Wizards for Anthony Davis. The idea after that would involve bringing Green back on the multiyear contract for less money annually, which Slater mentioned, and moving forward with the oldest superteam in NBA history.

However, Slater said that Golden State is going to continue operating carefully with its draft picks, as the organization is already thinking strongly about the post-Steph Curry era.

“It’s not really all about the next couple years,” Slater continued. “Think about the way they have kept their books extremely clean. Beyond this season, they only have $34.9 million committed. They have a lot of … optionality, flexibility. They can go after future stars. They’ve kept their draft picks.”

Warriors Focused on Post-Steph Curry Era, Regardless of LeBron James’ Decision

Curry turns 39 years old near the end of the upcoming season and remains under contract through 2026-27 at a figure just shy of $62.6 million.

However, he is eligible for a contract extension over the following two years that is worth upwards of $140 million total. If Golden State decides to offer that this summer, and Curry chooses to sign said deal, which he has indicated he wants, then Golden State’s optionality will be considerably less.

That said, Jimmy Butler is entering a contract year that will pay him nearly $57 million — a total that will clear from the team’s cap in 2027 and allow for the Warriors to go in a number of different directions.

Of course, Golden State can also potentially trade Butler’s expiring deal at some point this summer, or during the upcoming campaign, in an effort to retool around Curry and company for a playoff run in the immediate.