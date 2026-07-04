Warriors Predicted to Acquire LeBron James After Latest Free Agency Update

The Golden State Warriors were probably hoping to have LeBron James locked and loaded into their roster by the country’s 250th birthday this weekend, but it turns out they are going to have to wait to find out about the four-time MVP’s future — and maybe for awhile.

Rich Paul, James’ personal agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, told Mark Medina of Forbes on Saturday, July 4 that his client’s decision between what Paul described as 10 viable free agent destinations is not coming “anytime soon.”

“I don’t think it’ll be the next few days,” Paul said.

Initially, that registers as a negative update with regards to Golden State’s pursuit of James.

When it became clear that the four-time champ was not returning to the Los Angeles Lakers, the immediate reports, which were beset on all sides by plenty of media and fan speculation, indicated that Golden State was among the most likely favorites for his services alongside potential reunions with the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Miami Heat.

However, Paul’s subsequent comments on James’ number of suitors, his prioritization of happiness and championship contention over financial compensation, and a revelation that James would already be a member of the New York Knicks if they had not just won the title last month all point to less of a chance that he ends up in the Bay Area for the upcoming campaign.

That said, Medina cited a rival NBA executive who predicted that James will eventually land in Golden State due to several factors.

Several Strong Arguments Exist for Union Between Warriors, LeBron James

Medina laid out the argument for James to the Warriors on Saturday, July 4.

“One rival NBA executive believes he will choose the Warriors for various reasons,” Medina wrote. “The Warriors could sign James at a non-taxpayer’s midlevel exception at $15 million. He has a close bond and respect for Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Draymond Green after once servings as adversaries in four consecutive NBA Finals against Cleveland (2014-18).”

“[Golden State] could theoretically be in the mix so long as Curry, Green and James stay relatively healthy,” Medina continued. “It is possible that James would be able to mostly live in Los Angeles because of the one-hour flights to the Bay Area and coach Steve Kerr likely reducing practices and shoot-arounds to manage his veteran-laden roster.”

Warriors’ Best Chance to Contend, Acquire LeBron James May Be to Trade for Anthony Davis

There is no arguing with the money the Warriors can pay James, the geographical advantage Golden State provides or with James’ relationships to Curry and Green.

But Medina’s championship contention argument is a stretch in a Western Conference home to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, both of which should be better next season based on the continued development of each team’s elite young talent — most of whom remain well shy of their career primes.

One factor that might change that is the Warriors’ potential ability to trade for Anthony Davis of the Washington Wizards, who was James’ running partner in Los Angeles the last time he won a title back in 2020.

Golden State is engaged in an effort to land Davis, though Anthony Slater of ESPN cautioned against over-optimism in that regard following a trade between the Lakers and Wizards that sent center DeAndre Ayton from Southern California to Washington last week.

“The Wizards are not signaling that 1+1 equals 2. This doesn’t mean that Davis is now available,” Slater said on SportsCenter. “As far as it goes for the Warriors, this being leverage season, I don’t think this helps the Warriors’ leverage necessarily. The Wizards could easily still keep Davis, which could potentially box the Warriors out of the LeBron James sweepstakes.”

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported last week that the Warriors will likely need to put up all three of their tradable first-round picks to make a deal for Davis, which might then secure James’ services next season.

However, that would represent an all-in move from Golden State on one of the oldest teams in league history, which is an exceedingly risky proposition.