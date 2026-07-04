Knicks Get Encouraging News on LeBron James’ Pursuit

The New York Knicks have spent the last half century looking for silver linings after disappointing NBA seasons/postseasons, though that particular table has now turned in a most interesting fashion.

After claiming their first title since 1973, the Knicks entered this offseason with the mandate of keeping as much of the squad together as possible in hopes of repeating their championship performance. Thus far, the biggest loss has been center Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics, though New York will attempt to replace him via the signing of Andre Drummond.

In recent days, another opportunity to get even better than they were last year fell into the Knicks’ collective lap via the free agency of four-time MVP and current All-Star LeBron James, who parted ways with the Los Angeles Lakers just days ago. New York didn’t want to spend the money necessary to keep Robinson, as it would have pushed the franchise into the financially punitive second apron.

However, James’ agent Rich Paul has said publicly that his client is seeking basketball happiness and title contention over financial compensation, which has opened up every contender in the league with a veteran’s minimum contract to offer as a potential landing spot for the four-time champ as he heads into his age-42 campaign.

Paul also said explicitly that James would be a member of the Knicks already if they hadn’t won the title last month. But he didn’t rule out James landing in the Big Apple as a possible eventuality. In fact, he may have made the comments as a means to test the public temperature on such a move.

Finally, Paul added an update on Saturday, July 4 about James’ decision timeline that bodes as well for New York as any team in the NBA.

LeBron James’ Decision to Take His Time Bad Development for Some NBA Teams, Good for Others

Mark Medina of Forbes reported on Independence Day a conversation he had with Paul on indicating that James is going to be deliberate about his decision.

“I don’t think this happens anytime soon,” Paul said of James’ choice. “I don’t think it’ll be the next few days.”

That is unfortunate news for a team like the Golden State Warriors, who convinced Draymond Green to opt out of the final year of his contract presumably to create enough room so as to offer James the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $15.1 million for the 2026-27 campaign.

On the other hand, it is better news for a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, who jumped into the fray with two feet after executing a blockbuster trade with the Celtics for Jaylen Brown.

However, it may be the best possible news for a team like the Knicks, which has no real other moves left to make besides rounding out the roster with veteran minimum deals for players looking to add another ring to their resumé.

LeBron James’ Understanding of NBA History, Narratives May Be Giving Him Pause About Joining Knicks

James isn’t a member of the Knicks (yet) because he understands NBA narratives and saw what Kevin Durant dealt with after leaving Oklahoma City for the Warriors and two subsequent titles.

But given time, James might change his perspective, and subsequently his mind, about finishing his career in New York.

The Knicks were in the mix for James back in 2010 when he chose the Miami Heat. New York is the biggest market in the league and arguably the most glamorous city in the world, and playing meaningful games at Madison Square Garden is a glitzy enough proposition to put stars in the eyes of even the biggest NBA celebrities, among which James chiefly numbers.

That sounds an awful lot like basketball happiness, especially coupled with legitimate title contention. If James wants the best chance to win, he should start by heading East. If he wants the best chance to win in that conference, he should start with its reigning champions.

The primary difference between James’ situation now and Durant’s in 2017 is that James already has 10 appearances in the NBA Finals and four rings, as well as four Finals MVPs. He’s not chasing basketball history because he’s already the living and breathing (and still playing) embodiment of that history.

As the dust on free agency settles and James weighs all of his options a final time, New York is liable to come out on top, minus the caveat of having won the title earlier this summer. But that maybe shouldn’t matter as much to James as Paul indicates that it currently does. And with more time, perhaps it won’t.