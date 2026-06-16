Warriors Told Where They Stand in LeBron James Chase

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most talked-about teams in the LeBron James free agency conversation this offseason. Stephen Curry reportedly plans to make a direct recruiting pitch, and the chatter connecting James to the Bay Area has not slowed down despite his long history in Los Angeles.

A new report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst adds important context to where things actually stand.

The belief around the league is that James staying with the Lakers remains the most likely outcome. But the door for Golden State has not been shut entirely.

What Windhorst Reported

According to Windhorst, many rival teams believe LeBron re-signing with the Lakers represents the best path forward for both sides, and that the two parties will ultimately get there even if the negotiation process has some friction along the way.

“Many rival teams believe this is the best pathway forward for both the Lakers and James,” Windhorst wrote, “and, in the end, both will get there even if there are some bruises from the process.”

For Golden State, the more relevant detail in Windhorst’s reporting is what he said about the Warriors specifically. He confirmed that Golden State would have genuine interest if James truly tests the open market, but he was direct about the financial reality standing in the way.

Why the Money Matters

The Warriors simply cannot match what the Lakers can offer. Golden State is operating with limited cap flexibility and would need to use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, worth around $15 million, to bring James in. The Lakers, even while trying to retain Austin Reaves and manage their own cap situation, can offer significantly more.

James made over $52 million last season. Any version of him leaving Los Angeles for Golden State would require him to take a massive pay cut, something he has indicated he would be willing to consider but has not committed to.

The Lakers also face their own roster questions. Windhorst detailed how Los Angeles would need to create cap space by potentially moving on from James and Rui Hachimura, a scenario that would require replacing 32 combined points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists per game before even improving the roster further. That is the kind of complexity that makes James staying in Los Angeles, even at a reduced rate, the path of least resistance for everyone involved.

Where the Warriors Stand

None of this means Golden State is out of the running. James has long expressed respect for Curry, and the relationships with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler add further intrigue. The proximity of the Bay Area to his Los Angeles home and business interests remains a real factor as well.

But the financial gap is significant, and the prevailing belief around the league, according to Windhorst, is that the Lakers remain the most logical outcome. Golden State’s path runs through James being willing to leave significant money on the table for relationships and a different kind of opportunity in the final stretch of his career.

Final Word for the Warriors

The Warriors have made their interest clear, and Curry’s willingness to recruit shows how seriously Golden State is treating this pursuit. But the league’s belief, at least for now, favors a Lakers return.

James will have the final word on his next chapter. Until he does, Golden State will keep the door open and hope the math eventually works in their favor.