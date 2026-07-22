Warriors Get Good News After Latest LeBron James Report

LeBron James still hasn’t made a decision on his next team, and the wait doesn’t appear to be ending soon. For the Golden State Warriors, that continued uncertainty might actually be good news.

James has been linked to Golden State throughout the offseason, but reporting this week from an NBA insider offers the clearest signal yet that the Warriors remain firmly in the conversation rather than falling behind other suitors.

Insider Refuses to Rule Out the Warriors

Speaking on SportsCenter about James’ potential landing spots, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin declined to eliminate the Warriors as a realistic destination. If anything, his comments suggested Golden State belongs among the true finalists for the four-time champion.

“No one’s ever eliminated them from contention,” McMenamin said of the Warriors.

McMenamin named the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Golden State as the teams still standing in serious consideration. He also indicated James’ decision extends well beyond basketball fit, pointing to family, legacy, and location as factors carrying real weight in the process.

That framing matters for a Warriors organization that has leaned on more than just roster construction to make its pitch.

Dave McMenamin on LeBron: "Miami, Philadelphia and Cleveland, and then the Golden State Warriors no one's ever eliminated them from contention in the conversations I had" https://t.co/YJYCoS6Nht pic.twitter.com/6AsXe1z7vj — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 21, 2026

Draymond Green’s Recruitment Reportedly Carries Weight

Golden State’s chances have reportedly been bolstered by a personal appeal from Draymond Green. Separate reporting from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel has indicated the Warriors currently sit at the top of James’ list, a development connected directly to Green’s efforts to recruit his longtime rival turned potential teammate.

Green has been vocal about wanting James in Golden State for months now, and insider reporting suggests that pitch has resonated in a meaningful way as James works through his decision.

What James Brings to Whichever Team He Chooses

James is coming off a productive final season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 51.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three-point range. At 41 years old, he remains capable of contributing at a high level. Whichever franchise lands him will be adding a player still chasing a fifth championship.

For Golden State, that would mean pairing James with Stephen Curry in a partnership that’s been speculated about for weeks. The Warriors’ path through a difficult Western Conference remains a real obstacle regardless of who’s on the roster.

Final Word for the Warriors

Dave McMenamin didn’t guarantee anything for Golden State on Tuesday. But refusing to eliminate the Warriors from a list that includes three teams in the East carries its own kind of signal.

James is weighing more than matchups and title odds. If Green’s pitch and Golden State’s location are resonating the way recent reporting suggests, the Warriors may be closer to landing him than outside observers assumed.

Still in it.