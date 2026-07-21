Warriors’ Stephen Curry Set to Make History with Hall of Fame Honor

The Golden State Warriors are doing whatever they can to prolong their dynastic run with Stephen Curry. The team signed head coach Steve Kerr to a two-year contract extension earlier this offseason, and remains in hot pursuit of LeBron James in free agency, although it’s beginning to seem more and more likely that they will miss out on him.

Curry is already a surefire Hall of Famer, but he’s intent on solidifying his legacy before he rides off into the sunset. If you ask the Basketball Hall of Fame, though, Curry’s legacy is already set in stone, as he’s set to make some unique history at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

Stephen Curry Makes History at the Basketball Hall of Fame

Curry has spent his entire 17-year career with the Warriors, and during his time with the team, he has helped change how the game of basketball is played. With his elite three-point shooting leading the way, Golden State took the league by storm and created the NBA’s latest dynasty by winning four championships over the past decade.

While he’s had help from guys like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant, Curry has been the focal point of each of these great Warriors teams. In addition to his four championships, he’s a 12-time All-Star who has also won a pair of MVP Awards. Simply put, Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball, as he played a leading role in the three-point renaissance that continues to dominate the league.

Once Curry retires, he’s going to inevitably be voted into the Hall of Fame, but he’s still going strong for Golden State. The Basketball Hall of Fame decided it didn’t want to wait any longer to honor Curry, though, as he will become the first active player in the history of the NBA to have an exhibit at the Hall later this week.

“He changed the game for good. And now, he makes history yet again. Beginning this Friday, Stephen Curry will become the first active player EVER to have an exhibit at the Basketball Hall of Fame 👏,” the Warriors wrote in a post on X.

Stephen Curry Not Done Writing His Story with the Warriors Just Yet

It’s only fitting that Curry has found another way to make history, given that’s what he has made a habit of doing for the Warriors on the court. Again, it’s only a matter of time until Curry gets officially inducted into the Hall of Fame, but the impact he’s had on the game of basketball as a whole made it necessary to give him his due praise while he is still playing.

And yet, if it were up to Curry, this wouldn’t be the last piece of history he makes throughout his career. Golden State has a solid core around him, but it may need to make a big move this offseason in order to move the needle in what is a wildly competitive Western Conference. Curry will surely enjoy this, but it won’t be long until he’s setting his sights on the 2026-27 campaign.