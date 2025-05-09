LeBron, Durant Predicted to Make Shocking Warriors’ Curry Decision

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, arguably the three greatest players of this generation, shared the court during the 2024 Olympics. It made basketball fans worldwide happy, and every United States citizen was excited to watch the USA Team win Gold again.

Imagine if it ever got to a point where they played together in the NBA? Curry and Durant already have, but James only had one job during that span: beating that Golden State Warriors team.

And in a recent prediction from Ashley Nicole Moss of CBS Sports, she threw out the idea of the Warriors joining forces with James and Durant, pairing them with Curry.

“This is for the fans, this is for the NBA fans,” Moss said, per SN. “We finally get Steph and LeBron on the same team. We’re going to throw KD (Kevin Durant) in the mix too, we’re just going to have an All-Star team.”

“Yes, they’re all of a certain age, but it’s a team that in a perfect world, you wouldn’t need anybody else on the roster, honestly. I mean, you’d probably need a couple of guys here or there because they’re older and you want to give them some rest. “These three could win a championship. I don’t even care that it’s the Western Conference; the three of these guys could easily win a championship together. It would be so much fun to watch for the fans.”

A Failed Steph Curry-Kevin Durant Reunion

The Golden State Warriors attempted to trade for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline this past year.

Durant didn’t want to join the Warriors, telling reporters he’s focused on seeing how the Phoenix Suns perform together. The NBA veteran wanted to see it through before he made a decision on his future.

The Suns eventually missed the Western Conference playoffs and fired head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Durant would be more likely to add if the Warriors were to make a trade than James.

“I’m trying to see this through to the end and see what we can really do with it,” Durant said, per The Athletic. “I feel like I’m committed to my coaches and teammates and I want to see it through. I wanted to lock in on that.”

“I don’t feel like there was a need to make that big a change right now,” he said. “It didn’t make sense to me.”

LeBron James Was on Warriors’ Radar

During the 2024 trade deadline, reports indicated the Golden State Warriors were also interested in attempting to trade for James. However, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, they made an unsuccessful bid to pair him with Curry.

“Over a clandestine 24-hour window prior to the trade deadline Thursday that included owner-to-owner conversations, the Golden State Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with longtime rival Stephen Curry, sources told ESPN,” she wrote.

While James, Curry, and Durant could form a fun trio and possibly win a title, the idea feels unrealistic now.

If anything, this was more of a hopeful prediction from Moss than anything else.