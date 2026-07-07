Warriors’ LeBron James Plan Tabbed ‘Hail Mary’

The Golden State Warriors came into this offseason with a vague notion of some hope, rumored to be angling for the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. But the offseason has been playing out, and the hopes for a real change in the Dubs lineup is pretty much down to the notion that they could sign James, who has said he’d like to play with star guard Stephen Curry and is very close friends with Draymond Green.

That is not much of a lure for a player who wants to finish his career with some flair and, potentially, a deep playoff run. The Warriors have returned most of the same players to their roster that they ended last season with, including two injured starters–Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody–whose returns from their knee surgeries are uncertain. Both are expected back, but just when that will happen is up in the air.

As James weighs his next decision, with former teams the Cavaliers and Heat in the mix, and contenders like Philadelphia, Denver and Minnesota also on the board it’s getting more difficult to see how the Warriors can stack up to what those other teams can offer James.

LeBron James Keeping Warriors Waiting

In fact, the initial optimism coming out of Golden State might not have been warranted. As Warriors beat writer Nick Friedell notes, the Warriors’ plan to land James was always a bit flimsy.

He writes: “A LeBron commitment was always a Hail Mary for a Warriors team that can improve itself only on the margins unless it’s willing to include future first-round picks in a potential deal.”

Friedell also acknowledged that the Warriors’ early momentum for James has hit a snag.

“The initial hope within the Warriors organization and its fan base that James would come to the Bay after making his announcement seems to have faded a bit in recent days, but nobody seems to know exactly what’s going on,” he said. “It’s all a waiting game, and the Warriors’ front office is willing to wait and see what he decides.”

Players Signing Elsewhere

As Friedell also noted, while waiting on James, the Warriors have so far missed out on any other potential moves they might have made to bolster the roster. They had interest in Anfernee Simons, for example, but Simons signed on with the Sixers at an affordable two-year, $12 million rate.

The Warriors were also pursuing former Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, but would have needed to carve out some space in the payroll to land him. Instead, the Warriors remained flat-footed and now, Hachimura has signed on with the Clippers on a two-year, $28 million contract. That’s at least two players the Warriors might have made viable bids to sign, but for the James waiting game.

There’s still the possibility the Warriors could take a swing on Davis, but the Wizards have been staunch in not wanting to move him so far, and the Warriors are wary about giving up two first round draft picks–not to mention the extension Davis would want this summer. So, most likely, the Warriors are staying where they are, and can only keep their fingers crossed on James.