LeBron James Not Trusting Steph Curry Ruined Warriors Chances

The friendship between LeBron James and Stephen Curry was meant to help the Golden State Warriors chances of landing the all-time NBA leading scorer. However, it turns out that Curry ended up hurting the team’s chances along the way. LeBron reportedly didn’t trust the health of Curry after he’s missed a lot of games over the past few seasons.

Warriors insider Marcus Thompson revealed the following thoughts on the Tom Tolbert Show:

“You’ve just got to look now and say, ‘I don’t even want Steph playing 70 games next season.’ If he’s playing 70. [I’m] as worried as he is. Yeah, he seems worried about it. I think that’s one of the reasons Bron didn’t come here because he’s like, ‘How many games am I going to have to play for y’all? Like, what happens if I need two weeks off?’ Yeah, no. Ain’t no room for that.”

James apparently wanted to choose a team where his own health concerns and potential time missed at an older age doesn’t ruin the season. The Philadelphia 76ers have three other All-Stars and another young rising star for games LeBron sits out. James missing time for the Los Angeles Lakers last season showed the need for roster depth on his team.

LeBron’s Reason Should Fault Warriors More

The quote does come off as Curry’s health became a huge problem that cost the team LeBron. However, it has more to do with Golden State failing to have enough talent to truly contend, especially with Jimmy Butler missing time recovering from a torn ACL.

James couldn’t rely on this roster to do great things unless he and Curry stayed healthy to play at the highest level all season. Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy has been criticized for only adding bottom of the rotation players like Brandon Williams and Georges Niang this offseason.

Other rumors indicate that LeBron was waiting on teams like Golden State and the Cleveland Cavaliers to make other moves to impress him if he was going to sign with either. Instead, James ended up putting his trust in Philadelphia with the hope of that much talent winning another title for him before retirement.

Anthony Davis Was Warriors Only Chance

The move that LeBron hoped to see Golden State make was a huge trade for Anthony Davis. A close friendship and noteworthy success together on the Lakers made Davis one of James’ favorite teammates of his entire career.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Washington Wizards showed no interest in trading Davis away before he even played his first game with the franchise. Washington hopes to make the playoffs after making two bold mid-season trades at the deadline last season for Davis and Trae Young.

Golden State also had interest in Trey Murphy, but the New Orleans Pelicans wanted too high of a price of three or four future first round draft picks. Murphy was unlikely to tempt LeBron into wanting to sign with the Warriors. The timing saw Golden State stuck with a flawed roster that relies on the health of older stars like Curry and Butler.