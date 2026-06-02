Golden State Warriors Linked to $101 Million Lakers Star

The Golden State Warriors closed out a difficult season with more questions than answers. A 37-45 record. A play-in exit against the Phoenix Suns. An aging core that needs reinforcement around Stephen Curry before his window closes for good.

The front office moved quickly. Steve Kerr agreed to a two-year extension, staying on as the highest-paid coach in the league. General manager Mike Dunleavy made clear the organization intends to be aggressive this summer, reshaping the roster around Curry while extension conversations are expected to follow later in the offseason.

For Golden State, the goal is simple. Give Curry one more real shot.

Warriors and LeBron James

One name keeps coming up in connection with the Warriors this offseason, and it’s LeBron James. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on the Hoop Collective podcast, a James signing in Golden State is not as far-fetched as it might seem.

Bontemps laid out the realistic financial paths, noting the Warriors hold exceptions that could bring James in at roughly $15 million or $6 million. A minimum deal seems unlikely for a player of his stature. One of those middle options is where any real conversation would land.

SF Standard columnist Tim Kawakami went a step further, framing the fit as genuinely practical rather than just theoretical. Kawakami noted that the Los Angeles Lakers are likely to prioritize their roster construction around Luka Doncic and re-signing Austin Reaves this summer, which could limit what they offer James in free agency. Golden State, meanwhile, would not need to move major pieces or unload significant salary to make room. The Warriors could extend the $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception without restructuring the roster around it.

The idea of James and Curry sharing a court carries obvious appeal. Two of the greatest players of their generation, both chasing history, both with something still to prove. Golden State would be buying into the vision of what that pairing could be at its best.

What James Brings at 41

The conversation around James always has two sides, and the Warriors would be entering it with clear eyes.

He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game this season while shooting better than 51 percent from the field. The post game remains elite. The IQ as a downhill scoring threat is as good as anyone in the league. At 41, he is still a legitimate offensive weapon.

The defense is a different matter. James’ ability on that end has declined with age, and any team signing him has to account for that reality in how they build rotations and scheme matchups. Bontemps flagged it directly, noting that teams need “a clear understanding” of what James provides at this stage.

For Golden State, the fit depends on how much defensive credibility they are willing to trade for offensive star power. Kerr’s system has always demanded effort at both ends. James would test that in ways the roster hasn’t been tested before.

What the Warriors Are Weighing

Dunleavy’s postseason comments made clear the Warriors believe the core is more competitive than last season’s record suggested. Injuries derailed what could have been a different year. The front office isn’t ready to blow it up.

But they also aren’t standing still. The No. 11 pick in the upcoming draft gives them options. Free agency opens doors. And if James is genuinely available at a number that works, Golden State has to at least have the conversation.

Jimmy Butler is expected to miss time next season continuing his ACL recovery. The Warriors need offense, and they need it now. A healthy James at the right price addresses that in ways the mid-level exception usually can’t.

Kawakami also pointed out that the Bay Area has always held a certain appeal for James, the proximity to his Southern California base a factor, and his history with Kerr through USA Basketball adding another layer of familiarity. These things matter when a player is weighing options late in his career.

Final Word

Nothing is imminent. No frameworks have been discussed, and free agency doesn’t open for weeks. But the logic is there, and the Warriors are not a organization that ignores logic.

James fits the criteria on offense. The questions around his defense and his price are real, and Dunleavy will need answers to both before anything moves forward. The midlevel exception gets the conversation started. Whether it gets it finished is another matter entirely.

Curry has one year left on his current deal with extension talks coming. The clock is ticking on this version of the Warriors.

LeBron James might be the most interesting answer to a very complicated question.