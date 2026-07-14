Warriors Get Bad News in LeBron James Sweepstakes as 76ers Go Public

The Golden State Warriors’ bid to unite LeBron James with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green just encountered a more tangible threat.

Philadelphia 76ers president Mike Gansey confirmed that the organization has held several conversations with James’ representative, Rich Paul. Gansey also revealed that Philadelphia began communicating with Paul around the trade that brought Jaylen Brown to the 76ers.

The remarks, made to Tony Jones of The Athletic on July 13, do not establish Philadelphia as James’ preferred destination. They do show that the Sixers’ involvement is much more than background interest or an attempt to monitor the market.

“We’ve had conversations with Rich, really since the Jaylen trade,” Gansey said. “But we’d obviously love to have LeBron.”

For Golden State, that qualifies as unwelcome news.

The Warriors can offer James the chance to play with two close friends and former rivals in Curry and Green. Philadelphia can counter with a younger collection of established stars, a defined playmaking role and a president willing to state publicly that the team has pursued James for weeks.

76ers Present a Serious Alternative to Stephen Curry Partnership

Philadelphia’s recruiting case begins with its supporting cast.

James could join Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid without being asked to carry the largest scoring burden on the roster. He could operate as a playmaking forward, control important possessions and use his passing to connect three proven scorers.

Gansey did not attempt to conceal what adding James would mean.

“If he decides to come here, we’re going to be even better,” Gansey told The Athletic.

The statement is obvious on one level. Almost any team would improve by adding one of the most accomplished players in NBA history.

What makes it meaningful is the context surrounding it.

Philadelphia did not assemble its pitch around James alone. The Sixers first added Brown to a core that already included Maxey and Embiid. Their subsequent conversations with Paul suggest the organization has considered how James would complete that group rather than expecting him to become its sole foundation.

The Sixers also have personal connections working in their favor. Gansey was part of Cleveland’s front office when James led the Cavaliers to the 2016 championship. Maxey has a relationship with James, while Maxey and Sixers head coach Nick Nurse are represented by Klutch Sports.

That gives Philadelphia its own version of the familiarity Golden State has emphasized.

Warriors’ Recruitment Remains Personal and Expensive

The Warriors still possess an advantage that Philadelphia cannot duplicate: James’ bond with Curry and Green.

Curry has publicly said he would love to play alongside James and expressed hope that the partnership becomes a reality. Green later acknowledged that he made his own pitch while spending time with James in Puerto Rico.

Those conversations matter because Golden State cannot simply overwhelm James with money or promise that he will join a younger roster.

The Warriors’ appeal is experiential. James already knows how Curry and Green think, compete and respond to postseason pressure. The three played together for the United States after spending years on opposite sides of the NBA’s defining Finals rivalry.

Golden State is effectively asking James to turn that rivalry into one final championship partnership.

The problem is that the Warriors’ pursuit is affecting the rest of their offseason. Golden State has remained in a holding pattern while James deliberates, and the team has already watched other available players find new destinations.

That cost becomes more difficult to accept each time another credible suitor strengthens its position.

Philadelphia has now done exactly that.

The Warriors can still argue that Curry’s shooting would provide James with unprecedented offensive space. Green can handle difficult defensive assignments and share the responsibility of organizing the offense. Golden State can also offer a culture shaped by four championships and a core that understands how little time remains.

But the age and health concerns are unavoidable. Curry is 38, Green is 36 and James is 41. Philadelphia can sell James on competing beside Brown and Maxey while Embiid commands attention inside.

The choice therefore extends beyond which team has the most recognizable names.

Golden State offers relationships, shared history and the possibility of an unforgettable final act. Philadelphia offers a roster that may require less from James physically while still giving him a central role in a championship pursuit.

Gansey acknowledged that James has several strong options and has kept his intentions private. The 76ers do not know where he is heading.

The Warriors now know Philadelphia is doing more than waiting to find out.