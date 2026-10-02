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Cavaliers Star Reveals He Thought LeBron James Would Choose Warriors Over 76ers

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands for the national anthem before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LeBron James shocked the world when he signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. The signing came after weeks of major speculation about him potentially returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers or joining his arch-rivals in the Golden State Warriors

Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, however, never thought James would be returning to Cleveland, the team he once led to the NBA championship in 2016. 

According to Mitchell, he was under the impression that James would be joining Stephen Curry and the Warriors in free agency. 

“I didn’t think Philly,” Mitchell said in his interview with Complex magazine. “I thought if he didn’t come here, it would be Golden State.”

James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers after declining his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers to enter unrestricted free agency.

LeBron, who is now 41 years old, opted out of his $52.6 million player option, ending his eight-season tenure with the Lakers.

He took his time evaluating suitors like the Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Warriors while balancing family priorities.

He ultimately chose a veteran deal with the 76ers to chase another championship alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown, whom Philly got via trade for Paul George with the Boston Celtics.

Donovan Mitchell Reveals Moves To Lure LeBron James To Cleveland

75th NBA All-Star Game
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Team USA Stripes greets Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Team USA Stripes during the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California.  (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell put up a fight in potentially getting LeBron James for this season. According to Mitchell, he made pitches to James but eventually understood the four-time NBA champion’s decision. 

“It was just more like a, you know, like ‘Hey, like we’d love to do this.’ But at the end of the day, I’m not going to blow somebody’s phone up,” Mitchell said. “It’s his decision to make, you know? He’s earned that right.”

“He’s done this for 20-some years. He’s won here, he’s won in LA, he’s won everywhere he’s went. So, at the end of the day, if he was here, we’d welcome him. If he’s not, he’s not. So now it’s like he’s the enemy.”

Cleveland remains one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference despite missing out on James in free agency. 

Cavaliers Are Confident With Their Current Roster

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Evan Mobley #4, Donovan Mitchell #45 and James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers pose for a portrait during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Rocket Arena on September 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

LeBron James was not the be-all-and-end-all of the Cavaliers’ offseason. Cavaliers’ president of basketball operations Koby Altman said the team is confident with their current competition.

“We can’t be reliant on one outcome. I think we have too much of a good thing going in terms of our infrastructure, our foundation to worry about one outcome,” Altman said at a press conference ahead of the season. 

“I’m not downplaying the enormity and magnitude of the decision. I just think the way we’re built as an organization is we have a great foundation and a great sort of ecosystem in terms of talent, coaching staff, our performance staff and we’re built for a sustainable run here regardless of one outcome.”

The Cavaliers will be led by Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley, a core that led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals last season but got swept by the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks

Meanwhile, they are expected to match up with the LeBron-led 76ers down the line.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Cavaliers Star Reveals He Thought LeBron James Would Choose Warriors Over 76ers

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