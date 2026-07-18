Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Honest Steph Curry Admission

The Golden State Warriors didn’t just draft Yaxel Lendeborg a roster spot this offseason. They put him in a locker room with two future Hall of Famers willing to talk him through the hardest transition of his basketball life.

Lendeborg arrived in Golden State as the 11th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after leading Michigan to a national championship run. The jump from college star to NBA rookie comes with a learning curve most 23-year-olds aren’t fully prepared for, no matter how polished their game already looks.

Between Summer League runs and rookie orientation sessions in Las Vegas, Lendeborg found time to sit down with two players who’ve already figured out how to last in this league.

Lendeborg Opens Up About Leaning on Warriors Veterans

Speaking with ClutchPoints during the NBA’s Rookie Transition Program, Lendeborg described conversations with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green that went beyond basketball small talk. He asked both veterans how they navigated their rookie seasons and built careers capable of lasting at the highest level.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Steph and Draymond a couple of times, just about how to navigate the rookie year. What are the things that I should do to try to stay in the league as long as they did. And just getting the actual feedback, actually talking to them, getting to follow in their footsteps. It’s like, man, I’m really here with these guys and this is insane, you know? So it definitely feels amazing just being able to just even talk to those guys,” Lendeborg said.

The disbelief in that answer says something about where Lendeborg’s head is entering his rookie year. He is taking in the significance of the moment, but he is also trying to learn from two players who built Hall of Fame careers through sustained excellence.

Lendeborg treated the conversations as a chance to understand how players survive the difficult early stages of an NBA career and remain productive long after the excitement of draft night fades.

Why This Matters for Golden State

Golden State didn’t draft Lendeborg to be a finished product on day one. They drafted a 23-year-old with size, defensive versatility, and shooting touch who still needs to make the jump to professional speed and physicality.

Both Curry and Green know exactly what it takes to remain productive in a demanding system, and both have every incentive to get a young rookie up to speed quickly on a roster still chasing another championship.

Lendeborg’s willingness to actively seek that guidance, rather than assume his talent alone will translate, says something about how he’s approaching this next chapter.

Final Word for the Warriors

Yaxel Lendeborg isn’t walking into Golden State treating this like a normal rookie year. He’s treating it like an apprenticeship under two players who’ve already written the blueprint for lasting in this league.

That kind of humility doesn’t guarantee production. It doesn’t guarantee minutes, either. But it puts him in position to learn faster than most rookies ever get the chance to.

Curry and Green have seen plenty of talented young players come through Golden State. Few arrive this eager to actually listen.

That’s a start worth building on.