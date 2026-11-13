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Warriors Guard Sends Confident Message Amid Steph Curry Injury

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L.J. Cryer, Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 11: Lj Cryer #18 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are said to be without Steph Curry for at least two weeks due to an abdominal injury.

Curry was diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear, suffered on Wednesday in the first quarter of their 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski are expected to carry the offense, while De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams are expected to get more minutes.

L.J. Cryer Sends Message Amid Steph Curry Absence

L.J. Cryer
GettyLj Cryer #18 of the Golden State Warriors passes the ball during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

With Brandon Williams still recovering from his left hamstring injury, third-string point guard L.J. Cryer should also get a minutes boost in the next few games.

Cryer played 17 minutes against the Houston Rockets, finishing with 13 points and making three 3-point shots.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, Cryer outlined what he can bring to the Warriors amid Curry and Williams’ absences.

“(Williams) has a really good burst, and I feel like I have a good burst too,” Cryer said. “I may not be as fast as him, but it’s just about using my speed as more of an advantage to get to the paint a little more than I usually do.”

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Warriors injury report
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds his hand after being fouled in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on November 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors are back in action on Friday, continuing their five-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs.

It’s also part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stages, with the winner taking control of West Group C.

Steve Kerr Absolves Alperen Sengun in Steph Curry Issue

Golden State Warriors fans were not happy with Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets after replays showed that he might have caused Steph Curry’s injury.

Sengun and Curry were fighting for position and got tangled up. The Warriors superstar was wincing in pain after the play and came out a minute later.

However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t think Sengun made a dirty play.

“I didn’t think it was anything dirty for sure,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs.

Alperen Sengun
GettyAlperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets reacts after being called for a foul against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Kerr added that he didn’t see the play live, and after watching the review, he thought nothing about the play was dirty.

The coach also mentioned that Curry’s injury could have been worse. They are still unsure of the two-time MVP’s return timeline because they have to wait and see how his body reacts after a week or two.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Curry could be out longer based on previous oblique injuries over the past few seasons.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors Guard Sends Confident Message Amid Steph Curry Injury

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