Warriors Guard Sends Confident Message Amid Steph Curry Injury

The Golden State Warriors are said to be without Steph Curry for at least two weeks due to an abdominal injury.

Curry was diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear, suffered on Wednesday in the first quarter of their 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski are expected to carry the offense, while De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams are expected to get more minutes.

L.J. Cryer Sends Message Amid Steph Curry Absence

With Brandon Williams still recovering from his left hamstring injury, third-string point guard L.J. Cryer should also get a minutes boost in the next few games.

Cryer played 17 minutes against the Houston Rockets, finishing with 13 points and making three 3-point shots.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, Cryer outlined what he can bring to the Warriors amid Curry and Williams’ absences.

“(Williams) has a really good burst, and I feel like I have a good burst too,” Cryer said. “I may not be as fast as him, but it’s just about using my speed as more of an advantage to get to the paint a little more than I usually do.”

The Warriors are back in action on Friday, continuing their five-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs.

It’s also part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stages, with the winner taking control of West Group C.

Steve Kerr Absolves Alperen Sengun in Steph Curry Issue

Golden State Warriors fans were not happy with Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets after replays showed that he might have caused Steph Curry’s injury.

Sengun and Curry were fighting for position and got tangled up. The Warriors superstar was wincing in pain after the play and came out a minute later.

However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t think Sengun made a dirty play.

“I didn’t think it was anything dirty for sure,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs.

Kerr added that he didn’t see the play live, and after watching the review, he thought nothing about the play was dirty.

The coach also mentioned that Curry’s injury could have been worse. They are still unsure of the two-time MVP’s return timeline because they have to wait and see how his body reacts after a week or two.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Curry could be out longer based on previous oblique injuries over the past few seasons.