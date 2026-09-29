Luka Doncic Offers Massive Compliment To Stephen Curry

The questions on NBA media day often force superstars to show respect to others around the league. Luka Doncic received a question at the Los Angeles Lakers media day event about the toughest players to guard in the league. The Lakers superstar wasted no time and had Stephen Curry ready as his answer before the reporter even finished asking the question. Doncic has dealt with Curry and the Golden State Warriors as a Western Conference threat since he joined the league.

The following answer from Luka confirmed that Curry makes life hard for him all game:

“Probably say Steph [Curry],” Doncic said. “He just runs around, and then you can’t give him no space.”

Luka confirmed that Curry would make him run around to find him all game when he had the assignment of guarding the two-time MVP. Curry once led his Warriors to gentleman sweep Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 Western Conference Finals. Luka’s first chance at the title ended with Curry dominating his team.

Curry still creates nightmares for most players forced to guard him. Doncic no longer gets that assignment as a weak defender, but Golden State has run screens to force him to guard the iconic guard. Curry also benefits from having Draymond Green setting screens for him to put the defense in tough positions.

Curry Vs Doncic Could Spark New Feud

The Lakers and Warriors have been unofficial rivals in recent memory during LeBron James’ tenure in Los Angeles. An intense matchup before then between James and Curry made it more intense whenever they faced off here in noteworthy West matchups.

Four NBA Finals meetings when LeBron was on the Cleveland Cavaliers made Curry the biggest rival of his career. The Lakers and Warriors ended up having a handful of postseason matchups in play-in games and playoff series throughout the years.

Fans take extra notice when the two most popular franchises face off. The NBA even booked Lakers vs Warriors as a major opening week national game, even after James left Los Angeles. Doncic and Austin Reaves vs Curry and his supporting cast could become a fun rivalry moving forward.

Stephen Curry Knows His Clock Is Ticking

The most interesting thing about Luka’s answer is that he picked a player nearing 40 years old. Doncic could have easily named Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum or many other exciting All-Star players currently in their prime.

However, he has so much respect for Curry to keep the legend as his answer for likely the rest of Steph’s playing career. The Lakers will likely struggle to defend Curry this season with Quentin Grimes or Reaves likely getting the assignment as below average defenders.

Curry has high hopes to remind the NBA of his greatness amidst questions about whether Golden State can even squeeze into a late playoff spot. Jimmy Butler must return from a torn ACL injury at a high level for the team to have any chance of success. Both Luka and Steph must borderline “carry” their flawed rosters this season.