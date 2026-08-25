Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move For 33-Year-Old Sharpshooter

The Golden State Warriors are set to make one more roster move on Tuesday, August 25.

As expected, the Warriors are going to add the nine-year NBA veteran Georges Niang.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Niang is signing a one-year deal with the Warriors. He is set to make $3.9 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

GSW’s Second Roster Move Of The Day

Before signing Niang to a new deal, the Warriors struck a deal to bring on former Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams.

Similar to Niang, Williams was linked to the Warriors in early August. Williams is coming off a 66-game run with the Mavericks in 2025-2026. He averaged 13.0 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

In addition to his scoring, Williams came down with 2.9 rebounds per game and produced 3.9 assists per game.

Georges Niang NBA Career

As for Niang, he joins Golden State’s roster for his 10th NBA season.

The veteran sharpshooter started his career with the Indiana Pacers. After one season there, Niang went to the Utah Jazz for four seasons. In 2021, Niang signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Niang left the Sixers for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023 free agency period. Amid his second season with the Cavs, Niang was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. The last time Niang played for the Hawks was during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He averaged 12.1 points while shooting 41.3% from three.

Last year, Niang nursed a foot injury during his second stint with the Jazz after getting traded. The Jazz sent Niang to the Memphis Grizzlies, and he was waived in February. Now healthy, Niang will get a chance to bounce back with the Warriors.