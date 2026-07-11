Golden State Warriors Guard Moses Moody Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors are heavily linked to LeBron James this offseason.

It even reached a point where the Warriors were rumored to be looking to trade for Anthony Davis to increase their chances of convincing James to team up with Steph Curry.

One of the names linked to potential trades was Moses Moody, who is currently recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Moses Moody on Trade Rumors

Speaking to Marcus Thompson III of The Athletic, Moses Moody has broken his silence on being part of many trade speculations this summer.

Moody is already dealing with the physical and mental hurdles of a knee injury, so he doesn’t want to think too much about the rumors. He hasn’t heard from the Golden State Warriors, but he has had talks with agent Rich Paul regarding the matter.

“I’m curious, so I had some conversations just trying to figure out what’s going on,” Moody said. “But I don’t call Rich every day. I’m not in it like that because I ain’t got nothing to do with how it’s gonna go down. So I’m more so just watching. … Whenever something needs to be talked about is when it will.”

Thompson mentioned that Moody is popular within the Warriors organization. However, they would have to make a trade if they want to have money to further improve their roster.

Moody is set to earn $12.5 million next season, which he could miss the majority of due to his recovery from his knee injury. He’s in the second year of a three-year contract. He’s coming off the best season of his career, averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

Moses Moody Recovery Timeline

The usual recovery period for a torn patellar tendon is from nine to 12 months. Moses Moody suffered the injury on March 23 against the Dallas Mavericks. He was going for a dunk when his knee gave out. He underwent surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Gold State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told reporters back in May that Moody has already started rehabbing his left knee, as per Nick Friedell of The Athletic. However, Dunleavy didn’t give a concrete timeline for Moody’s return.

If Moody is on track with the usual 12-month timeline, he could return toward the end of next season.

According to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson III, Moody is spending the majority of his recovery in San Francisco. His routine included hours of strength building, though he has not been cleared to do on-court work.

Amid his rigorous rehab, Moody has also started doing off-court stuff like investing in businesses and learning new skills like playing a guitar.