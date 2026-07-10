Rich Paul Ends Anthony Davis Trade Speculation With Wizards Decision

Anthony Davis’ future with the Washington Wizards has generated plenty of discussion this offseason, especially after reports suggested the veteran big man preferred to compete for a contender. With a massive contract extension also approaching, questions about whether Washington would ultimately move him only continued to grow.

Rich Paul, however, delivered the clearest indication yet that Davis is staying put. During an appearance with Max Kellerman, the longtime agent quickly shut down the idea that something else was brewing.

“Is Anthony Davis going to play for the Wizards?” Kellerman asked.

“Yeah. Why wouldn’t he,” Paul replied.

When Kellerman followed up by asking whether there was “something in the works,” Paul responded, “Oh, I don’t know anything about that.”

Extension Talks Could Define Wizard’s Next Move

Paul’s comments arrive just as Davis approaches one of the biggest contract decisions of his career. According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the 10-time All-Star becomes eligible on Aug. 6 to sign a four-year extension worth up to $275 million, Basket News reports.

Siegel reported that Davis and Paul intend to pursue a maximum extension from the Wizards.

“Very interesting scenario to see what will play out with Anthony Davis,” Siegel said. “He’s another one of these guys that is going to be extension eligible starting, I believe it’s August 6. He’s going to be eligible for a four-year $275 million max contract.”

Siegel also questioned whether Washington would commit to a deal of that size because of Davis’ injury history over the last several seasons.

“But that’s what Rich Paul and Davis are lobbying for,” Siegel added. “They’re going to put pressure on the Wizards to give them some type of max extension, and we’ll see what happens there.”

Davis is scheduled to earn $58.4 million during the 2026-27 season and also owns a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28, making the upcoming extension window one of the franchise’s biggest offseason priorities.

Wizards Continue to Build Around Anthony Davis

Washington acquired Davis from the Dallas Mavericks before the 2025-26 trade deadline with the expectation that both sides would eventually discuss a long-term contract. Despite outside speculation linking Davis to other teams, including reported interest from the Golden State Warriors, the Wizards have consistently maintained that they intend to keep the veteran center.

General manager Will Dawkins has also stated that Davis expressed a desire to remain in Washington, and recent developments have only reinforced that message, per Fansided. Davis attended Summer League in Las Vegas and spent time alongside his new teammates, another sign that he has embraced his role with the organization.

The Wizards believe they can become one of the league’s most intriguing teams next season with Davis joining Trae Young and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa. Whether the organization ultimately agrees to a four-year, $275 million extension remains the biggest question.

For now, though, Paul’s remarks appear to have settled the immediate uncertainty. As August approaches and extension negotiations begin, all signs continue pointing toward Davis opening the season in a Wizards uniform. Let’s be real, the roster the Wizards have could be dangerous with a healthy Davis and Young.