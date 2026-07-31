Warriors Passed on Former Lakers Forward to Keep Moses Moody

Moses Moody’s future with the Golden State Warriors appears settled for now, and reporting this week reveals just how narrow the front office’s willingness to move him actually was.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Golden State was prepared to trade Moody, who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, only if doing so helped land LeBron James in free agency. That door never opened for any other player, including Rui Hachimura, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers before James eventually chose the Philadelphia 76ers.

Why the Warriors Passed on Hachimura

Golden State was briefly linked to Rui Hachimura before he signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Slater’s reporting indicates the Warriors had conversations with Hachimura’s representatives. But they couldn’t have matched that contract without both moving Moody’s salary and giving Draymond Green a multi-year deal at a reduced annual value.

Both of those moves were reportedly only on the table specifically to facilitate a James signing, not for a lesser addition like Hachimura. That decision suggests Golden State didn’t view Hachimura as enough of an upgrade over an injured Moody. Not enough to justify sacrificing future financial flexibility, even with Moody projected to miss most or all of next season.

A Broader Pattern of Standing Pat

The decision to pass on Hachimura fits into a larger theme from Golden State’s offseason. Slater’s report also detailed the Warriors choosing to retain De’Anthony Melton over Anfernee Simons despite some interest in Simons.

Melton signed a two-year, $11 million deal with Golden State. Simons ultimately landed a two-year, $12.2 million contract with Philadelphia. That move has largely been overshadowed by the Sixers’ additions of James and Jaylen Brown.

What This Means Going Forward

Golden State’s approach this offseason has largely been about preserving continuity rather than pursuing upgrades. That strategy has left some fans questioning whether the front office is doing enough to maximize the remaining years of Stephen Curry’s prime.

Whether prioritizing Melton over Simons and Moody over Hachimura pays off remains to be seen. The bet, at least for now, appears to be that chemistry and familiarity can carry this roster further than a series of individually stronger additions might have.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State had a real opportunity to add proven wing depth this offseason and chose not to take it outside of one specific scenario that never materialized. That’s a deliberate decision, not a missed opportunity born from lack of options.

The Warriors are betting on the group they already have. Time will tell if that bet pays off.

Standing pat.