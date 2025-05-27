Warriors Named ‘Clear Fit’ for Top Free-Agent Center

Myles Turner enters free agency this summer as one of the most dependable two-way bigs in the league—and if he leaves the Indiana Pacers, the Golden State Warriors are one Western Conference team being tipped as a “clear fit.”

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton named the Warriors as a “clear fit” for Turner in a recent piece on free-agent scenarios. He cited them as one of two potential landing spots if he leaves Indiana. The pairing would address a major need. A starting-caliber big who can space the floor. Anchor the defense. And give Stephen Curry a true interior partner—for the first time in years.

Turner just wrapped up a strong season. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. Additionally, he shot 39.6% from three. His ability to protect the rim and hit outside shots makes him a natural fit in Golden State’s system—especially given Draymond Green‘s age. Moreover, the team’s overreliance on small-ball lineups in 2024–25 only heightens the need for a dependable big.

Why the Warriors Could Actually Make It Work

The Warriors spent much of last season piecing together frontcourt minutes with Green, Kevon Looney, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. But with Looney’s future uncertain and Jackson-Davis still developing, the need for a reliable, athletic five is real—and Turner fits the bill.

Of course, it wouldn’t be easy. Turner is reportedly seeking a contract starting around $30 million per year, according to The Athletic, which would likely require a sign-and-trade for a team like Golden State.

Such a deal would be “complicated,” given the Warriors’ current roster structure and financial constraints. But if they want to maximize the remainder of Curry’s championship window, it may be worth exploring.

Pacers’ Luxury Tax Stance Could Open the Door

Whether Turner is even available depends on Indiana. The Pacers haven’t paid the luxury tax since 2005—and per The Athletic, they’re currently $20 million below the projected tax line even without Turner on the books.

That could give Turner the leverage to explore other options if Indiana won’t meet his price—or prompt the Pacers to work with him on a sign-and-trade.

Warriors Shouldn’t Wait to Make the Call

Turner might not be the flashiest name on the market. Still, for the Warriors, he checks every box: shooting. Defense. Experience. Availability. Given their limited options at center—and with mounting pressure to retool quickly—Golden State would be wise to keep tabs on how things unfold in Indiana.

If the Pacers can’t get a deal done, Mike Dunleavy Jr. should be ready. Because Turner might just be the best option available to fix Golden State’s frontcourt.