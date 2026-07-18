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Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Golden State Warriors players pose with their Championship rings below the Championship banner during a ceremony prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

James Wiseman is coming off a season where he appeared in four games (one start) for the Indiana Pacers.

He finished the year with averages of 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field.

GettyJames Wiseman #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As of July 18, Wiseman still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

He could be a good option for teams in need of center depth.

Looking At Wiseman’s Career

GettyJames Wiseman #33 of the Golden State Warriors plays the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at Ball Arena on February 2, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

He was picked ahead of players such as LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton.

Wiseman spent part of three years in Golden State.

In that span, he averaged 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field in 60 games (27 starts).

GettyJames Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Wiseman was also part of the 2022 NBA Championship (but missed the season due to injury).

Following his tenure with the Warriors, the 26-year-old was traded the Detroit Pistons in 2023.

ESPN wrote (on February 9, 2023): “Breaking: The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons. Detroit is sending Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and Golden State will get 5 second-round picks in return, sources told @wojespn.”

GettyJames Wiseman #13 of the Detroit Pistons dunks during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on April 09, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Wiseman finished that season averaging 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field in 24 games (22 starts) for the Pistons.

He spent part of two seasons in Detroit before joining the Pacers in 2024-25.

Unfortunately, Wiseman has dealt with a lot of injuries during his six years in the NBA.

Looking At Golden State

GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on December 18, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Warriors still have a very high-profile roster led by Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

That said, they are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

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