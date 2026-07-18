Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

James Wiseman is coming off a season where he appeared in four games (one start) for the Indiana Pacers.

He finished the year with averages of 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field.

As of July 18, Wiseman still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

He could be a good option for teams in need of center depth.

Looking At Wiseman’s Career

Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

He was picked ahead of players such as LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton.

Wiseman spent part of three years in Golden State.

In that span, he averaged 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field in 60 games (27 starts).

Wiseman was also part of the 2022 NBA Championship (but missed the season due to injury).

Following his tenure with the Warriors, the 26-year-old was traded the Detroit Pistons in 2023.

ESPN wrote (on February 9, 2023): “Breaking: The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons. Detroit is sending Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and Golden State will get 5 second-round picks in return, sources told @wojespn.”

Wiseman finished that season averaging 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field in 24 games (22 starts) for the Pistons.

He spent part of two seasons in Detroit before joining the Pacers in 2024-25.

Unfortunately, Wiseman has dealt with a lot of injuries during his six years in the NBA.

Looking At Golden State

The Warriors still have a very high-profile roster led by Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

That said, they are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 NBA playoffs.