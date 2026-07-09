Hi, Subscriber

NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry’s Viral Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on February 22, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Steph Curry is coming off his 17th season in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors legend finished the year with averages of 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range in 43 games.

Curry’s Viral Post

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 24, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.

On Wednesday night, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 55,000 likes in one hour.

His post was from Edgewood Golf Course Lake Tahoe.

He wrote: “Back at it…”

Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Kyle Lowry, DeMarcus Cousins, Jimmy Butler and CJ McCollum were among the first people to like Curry’s post.

Fans React

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 29, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@stephencurryhistory: “Look at curry man such an inspiration”

@4rankenstein: “Yo steph can u call bron and bring him to the bay?”

@inb_95mcqueen: “look at curry man so inspirational just trying to do great things in this world”

@hunter.zackk: “CURRY UR THE GOAT”

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Chase Center on December 25, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

@iz_carxlo: “Tell Bron to sign with the Warriors for one last dance…”

@natenoahsamuel: “You, Bron, AD, Draymond, Yaxel, Al, Kristaps, Melton, Moody, Podz, Will Etc. Yall could win it all. If you need to get rid of those picks to make it happen let’s do it now. Let’s do it now. 5th ring together is legendary 2 biggest draws in the sport what a storybook and fun way to end it! Rivals become Friends, & NBA Champs together hard af 🏆”

@itzz_meeiiah: “Nice golf you are my goat in entire life in basketball❤️❤️❤️”

@_santomulago: “Can’t wait till @kingjames on the warriors. Ring 5 for both yall incoming”

Warriors Last Season

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is congratulated by Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors after they beat the Denver Nuggets in overtime at Chase Center on October 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California. 

The Warriors are coming off a season where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

They last won an NBA Championship during the 2022 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry’s Viral Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x