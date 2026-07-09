NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry’s Viral Post

Steph Curry is coming off his 17th season in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors legend finished the year with averages of 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range in 43 games.

Curry’s Viral Post

On Wednesday night, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 55,000 likes in one hour.

His post was from Edgewood Golf Course Lake Tahoe.

He wrote: “Back at it…”

Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Kyle Lowry, DeMarcus Cousins, Jimmy Butler and CJ McCollum were among the first people to like Curry’s post.

Fans React

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@stephencurryhistory: “Look at curry man such an inspiration”

@4rankenstein: “Yo steph can u call bron and bring him to the bay?”

@inb_95mcqueen: “look at curry man so inspirational just trying to do great things in this world”

@hunter.zackk: “CURRY UR THE GOAT”

@iz_carxlo: “Tell Bron to sign with the Warriors for one last dance…”

@natenoahsamuel: “You, Bron, AD, Draymond, Yaxel, Al, Kristaps, Melton, Moody, Podz, Will Etc. Yall could win it all. If you need to get rid of those picks to make it happen let’s do it now. Let’s do it now. 5th ring together is legendary 2 biggest draws in the sport what a storybook and fun way to end it! Rivals become Friends, & NBA Champs together hard af 🏆”

@itzz_meeiiah: “Nice golf you are my goat in entire life in basketball❤️❤️❤️”

@_santomulago: “Can’t wait till @kingjames on the warriors. Ring 5 for both yall incoming”

Warriors Last Season

The Warriors are coming off a season where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

They last won an NBA Championship during the 2022 season.